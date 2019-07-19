Ukraine hands President Zelenskiy's party a majority: polls

Initial projections released shortly after polls closed in Ukraine's parliamentary elections on Sunday put President Voloydymyr Zelenskiy's new political party Servant of the People in the lead with 44% of the vote.

The 41-year-old comedian-turned-president has convinced voters of his platform, which includes negotiating a political solution to the eastern Ukrainian conflict, boosting the economy and cracking down on corruption.

"Our main priorities -- and I repeat this for every Ukrainian -- are to end the war, return our prisoners and defeat the corruption that persists in Ukraine," Zelenskiy said, responding to exit polls.

Experts viewed the Servant of the People's performance as an indicator of Zelenskiy's popularity among Ukrainian voters.

"Right now, he and his party have high ratings," Ukrainian politics expert Volodymyr Fesenko, who leads the Penta Center of Applied Political Studies, told German news agency DPA. "His party has the potential to achieve a dominating position in the new parliament."

Short of absolute majority

It is unclear whether Zelenskiy's Servant of the People may need to form a coalition with one or more parties to govern. Nearly 200 of the 424 seats in Ukraine's parliament are filled by directly elected candidates, while the rest are voted in through party lists.

Former President Petro Poroshenko's rebranded European Solidarity party picked up 8.9%, while former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko's party Fatherland garnered 7.6%.

Golos, the newly-formed party of rock star Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, won 6.3% of the vote, while the pro-Kremlin Opposition Platform-For Life received 11.5%.

Former President Petro Poroshenko lost the two-round presidential elections earlier this year to political novice Zelenskiy

ls/jm (AFP, Reuters, dpa)