Ukraine: Gunfire heard outside Kyiv's government quarter — live updates

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said at least 137 civilians and soldiers had been killed

The EU, UK and US imposed massive sanctions on Russia

The UN says hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have fled their homes

Last updated at 09:28 UTC/GMT

Fighting reported in Kyiv

Gunfire has been heard close to the government quarter in Kyiv after explosions hit the Ukrainian capital earlier in the morning, the Associated Press has reported.

The Ukrainian military also said that Russian spies and saboteurs had been spotted within the city, some 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the city center.

Russian tanks and troops have already reached the outskirts of the city after entering the country from Belarus to the north.

Ukraine's military called on residents of Kyiv to track the movements of Russian forces in the city. It also told people to stay home and to make Molotov cocktails — a makeshift weapon that can be constructed from household items.

Radiation warnings at Chernobyl

Ukraine's nuclear agency warned of increased radiation levels coming out of Chernobyl on Friday, a day after Russian forces took control of the facility.

The infamous power plant has been decommissioned since 1986 when one of its nuclear reactors exploded, sending a radioactive cloud across Europe.

The agency reported detecting higher levels of gamma radiation which it attributed to a "disturbance of the topsoil due to the movement of a large amount of heavy military equipment through the exclusion zone and the release of contaminated radioactive dust into the air.''

Russia has denied the reports of an increase in radiation. It said troops had taken control of the area to protect it and prevent "provocations" from Kyiv.

Russian gas still transiting Ukraine

The war in Ukraine has not stopped Russian gas exports to Europe through pipelines crossing Ukrainian territory, Russian gas firm Gazprom has said.

"Gazprom is delivering Russian gas for transit through the region of Ukraine in regular mode and in line with the demands of European consumers," said Sergey Kupriyanov, the company's official representative, in comments reported by the Russian Interfax news agency.

That will have amounted to 103.8 million cubic meters (366.6 million cubic feet) of gas on Friday, he added.

European dependence on Russian gas has been one factor complicating the Western response to Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Russia bans UK airlines

Russia has banned airplanes registered in the UK from landing or crossing its airspace, its state civil aviation regulator said on Friday.

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said that the restrictions were a "retaliation" for the British move Thursday to ban Russian airline Aeroflot from flying into the UK. "That's their tit-for-tat response," he said on ITV's Good Morning Britain.

Lavorv to hold talks with Donbas officials

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to hold talks in Moscow with officials from the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk republics later on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said.

President Putin had on Monday recognized the two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine before ordering the military invasion in the country.

Germany, France haven't ruled out Russian SWIFT exclusion

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said that "all options are on the table" when it comes to imposing sanctions against Moscow, including cutting Russia's access to the SWIFT international banking system.

"The first sanctions have been placed on Russia and they harm the Russian people and will block the Russian economy seriously," Lindner said before a meeting with other finance ministers from the euro group in Paris.

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday Washington and the EU had decided against cutting Russia off from the SWIFT payments system.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany was opposed to cutting off Russia's access to SWIFT for the time being but said the step could be taken at a later stage.

Lindner said he was "open" to the measure if it was "desired" by Germany's allies. But he warned of a possible end to Russian gas supplies to Germany. "Further steps are possible, but their impact must be considered," he said.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire also said that cutting off Russia from the SWIFT global interbank payments system was still a possibility, but said he viewed the measure as a "last resort."

Chinese Foreign Ministry says sanctions harm more than help

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has responded to new Western sanctions imposed on Russia for its war against Ukraine by saying that such measures had never been an effective way of solving problems but instead created problems for involved countries and regions.

The ministry said China opposed all illegal, unilateral sanctions and hoped relevant parties would deal with issues related to China in a way that would not harm China.

The ministry also hit back at a comment by US President Joe Biden that seemed to be aimed at China after Beijing failed to call Russia's attack on Ukraine an invasion and instead urged restraint.

Biden said countries that supported Russia's invasion would be "stained by association."

China responded to the veiled criticism by saying that it was countries who interfered in others' domestic affairs that would see their reputations stained.

France: Putin wants to 'take Ukraine off the map of nations'

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Friday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was trying to destroy Ukraine's statehood.

"This is total war. Putin has decided ... to take Ukraine off the map of nations," Le Drian said in an interview to France Inter radio.

He also warned that the security of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy was at risk.

Le Drian said France is "worried" about a possible Russian military offensive against the two other post-Soviet nations of Moldova and Georgia.

UK says Russia wants 'whole of Ukraine'

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday that his country believes Russia wants to conquer Ukraine in its entirety but that the Russian army had not fulfilled its aims on the first day of its invasion.

"It's definitely our view that the Russians intend to invade the whole of Ukraine," Wallace told broadcaster Sky.

He went on to contradict claims by Russia's Defense Ministry that the Russian army had fulfilled all its objectives on the first day of the military operation.

"Contrary to great Russian claims, and indeed President Putin's sort of vision that somehow the Ukrainians would be liberated and would be flocking to his cause, he's got that completely wrong, and the Russian army has failed to deliver, on day one, its main objective," Wallace said.

Zelenskyy calls for eastern European defense assistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had spoken with Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda on Friday to seek defense assistance from eastern European NATO members in the so-called Bucharest Nine organization.

"Together we have to put [Russia] at the negotiating table. We need (an) anti-war coalition," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

The Bucharest Nine is an organization founded in 2015 by states that were either in the Soviet Union or within its sphere of influence in response to Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and later intervention in eastern Ukraine.

Its members, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia, are scheduled to meet later on Friday.

Ukraine fears imminent attack on Kyiv

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar has warned that Russian forces are poised to enter areas just outside the capital, Kyiv, on Friday

A government adviser, Anton Herashchenko, said the Russian troops planned to break through into the capital using tanks but that Ukrainian forces were ready to counter the attack with anti-tank missiles supplied by foreign allies.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had earlier said the government had information that "subversive groups" were moving on the city.

This comes after a night of reported air raids in the city that were said by a DW correspondent to have set some residential buildings on fire. Many Kyiv residents have taken shelter in underground metro stations.

'The hardest day will be today'

The Ukrainian general staff of the armed forces said Ukrainian troops were firmly resisting what he called "Russian occupiers" in the Kyiv area.

Ukrainian airborne assault troops were reported in a statement to have stopped "overwhelming enemy forces" at the Teteriv River near the settlements of Dymer and Ivankiv.

Dymer is around 45 kilometers (28 miles) north of Kyiv, while Ivankiv is around 60 kilometers northwest of the capital.

The military's statement said a bridge over the river was destroyed.

"The hardest day will be today. The enemy's plan is to break through with tank columns from the side of Ivankiv and Chernihiv to Kyiv,'' Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said on Telegram.

After meeting Putin, Pakistan PM concerned over economic fallout

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan raised worries over the economic fallout from the war in Ukraine after a meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday, the foreign office in Islamabad said.

"The Prime Minister stressed that conflict was not in anyone's interest, and that the developing countries were always hit the hardest economically in case of conflict," the office said in a statement.

Khan was the first world leader to meet Putin since he ordered the invasion of Ukraine.

The Pakistani leader had arrived in Moscow just hours before the attack began for a previously planned visit.

International Criminal Court prosecutor warns of war crime inquiry

International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan has expressed his concern over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying that the court may probe possible war crimes in the country.

"I remind all sides conducting hostilities on the territory of Ukraine that my office may exercise its jurisdiction and investigate any act of genocide, crime against humanity or war crime committed within Ukraine," Khan said.

Zelenskyy: Western sanctions 'not enough' to convince Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday it was clear that new Western sanctions imposed on Moscow were not enough to curb Russian aggression against his country.

Speaking after reported Russian missile attacks on the capital, Kyiv, he said the world was still just observing the events in Ukraine from a distance.

At the end of a televised speech, Zelenskyy switched to Russian and directed his words to Russian citizens, some of whom protested on Thursday against the war.

"To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: We see you. This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us," Zelenskyy said.

"Fight for us, fight against the war," he added.

Hundreds of people were detained in Russia during the anti-war protests on Thursday.

Hundreds of anti-war protesters were arrested in Russia

DW correspondent: 'Kyiv is definitely the main target'

DW correspondent Mathias Bölinger, who is in Kyiv, spoke of "several air raids" in the night, with missiles landing on the city and planes flying over.

"We have seen burning parts of missiles or planes ... falling down on residential buildings; residential buildings have been on fire," he said, adding that there had been some civilian victims.

He said that although Ukraine had been "holding its defense quite well until now," Russian troops had made incursions into Ukrainian territory in many places.

"They are advancing from several directions, and Kyiv is definitely the main target," he said.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kyiv had suffered "horrific" Russian airstrikes

Ukraine's central bank bans payments to Russia, Belarus

The National Bank of Ukraine has banned payments to entities located in Russia and Belarus, the regulator said on Friday.

It has also banned operations involving Russian and Belarusian rubles.

Ukraine foreign minister: 'Horrific' airstrikes on Kyiv

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kyiv had suffered "horrific" Russian airstrikes. He went on to compare the attacks by Russian forces with World War II.

"Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany. Ukraine defeated that evil and will defeat this one," Kuleba said in a tweet.

Kuleba urged countries to adopt tough sanctions against Russia and to "sever all ties" and "kick Russia out of everywhere."

"Stop Putin. Isolate Russia," he wrote.

Attack on Zaporizhzhia border post

Authorities said intense fighting was underway on Friday morning in the city of Sumy in the country's northeast.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's border guard service said that a border post in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region had been hit by a missile strike at 4.25 am local time (0225 GMT). Zaporizhzhia borders the Donetsk region to the east.

The service said that the attack had caused casualties.

Explosions heard in Kyiv

The sound of explosions echoed through central Kyiv as Russian missiles fell on the Ukrainian capital early on Friday, news agencies have reported.

"Attacks on Kyiv with cruise and ballistic missiles have just resumed. I heard two powerful explosions," Ukrainian Interior Ministry advisor Anton Herashchenko said on Telegram.

Herashchenko added that Ukrainian forces had downed an enemy aircraft over the capital in the early hours of Friday, which then crashed into a residential building and set it on fire.

Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klitschko said three people were injured, one being in critical condition after missile debris hit a residential building.

He tweeted a photo showing a building with part of its wall torn down and firefighters present at the scene.

China to evacuate citizens

The Chinese Embassy in Ukraine said on Friday that it is arranging flights to evacuate its citizens.

The embassy released a statement saying the situation in Ukraine has "deteriorated sharply'' but did not make any mention of the Russian invasion.

The statement did not provide any further details on the time and location for the departure of these flights.

The embassy urged people to be packed and ready to leave quickly once flight schedules were announced.

Macron speaks after phone call with Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seeking a return to the age of empires and confrontations, French President Emmanuel Macron said after speaking to Putin on the phone.

Macron said he had called his Russian counterpart on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's request. Zelenskyy said he tried to call Putin but failed to reach him.

Macron added that EU sanctions will be followed by French sanctions against Russia. He said that Europe is not just a "market of consumers," but must be a power with "energy and defense sovereignty."

The French president announced €300 million ($336 million) of aid to Ukraine, as well as military equipment.

Macron accused Putin of "duplicity" in earlier talks between the two leaders.

"Yes, there was duplicity, yes there was a deliberate, conscious choice to launch war when we could still negotiate peace," Macron said.

Nonetheless, Macron said that it is useful to "leave a path open" for dialogue with Putin.

Von der Leyen announces details of Russia sanctions

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said sanctions agreed at an emergency EU summit would target 70% of the Russian banking market and key state-owned companies, including in defense.

An export ban would "hit the oil sector by making it impossible for Russia to upgrade its refineries," von der Leyen said. The EU was also banning the sale of aircraft and equipment to Russian airlines, she added.

Visa restrictions will see diplomats and business people no longer having privileged access to the European Union.

The invasion of Ukraine marked the start of a "new era," she said. "Putin is trying to subjugate a friendly European country. He is trying to redraw the map of Europe. He must and he will fail."

UN Security Council to vote on condemning Russia

The UN Security Council will vote Friday on a resolution that would condemn Russia's military attack on Ukraine.

It would also demand an immediate halt to the aggression and withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

Russia is a permanent member of the security council and thus will be able to veto the vote.

Although Russia is expected to veto the resolution, a senior US administration said that the council is a "critical venue in which Russia must be force to explain itself."

A similar resolution condemning Crimea's independence referendum was vetoed by Russia in 2014. 13 countries voted in favor, and China abstained.

Ukraine orders general mobilization

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree on the general mobilization of the population in the wake of Russia's invasion.

Conscripts and reservists will be called up over the next 90 days to "ensure the defense of the state, maintaining combat and mobilization readiness," an entry on the Ukrainian presidency's website said.

"We have been left alone to defend our state," Zelenskyy said in a video address to the nation after midnight.

"Who is ready to fight alongside us? I don't see anyone. Who is ready to give Ukraine a guarantee of NATO membership? Everyone is afraid," he added.

The Ukrainian leader vowed to continue fighting, saying that "a new iron curtain" was falling between Russia and the West.

Ukraine's border guard said that males aged 18-60 are not allowed to leave the country in a statement posted on its Facebook account.

The restriction will last for the duration of the period of martial law in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy: Death toll over 100

Zelenskyy has announced that 137 citizens, including military personnel, had been killed and over 300 had been injured since Russia invaded

He called them "heroes" in the video address. Zelenskyy said that despite Russia's claim it is attacking only military targets, civilian sites also have been struck.

"They're killing people and turning peaceful cities into military targets. It's foul and will never be forgiven," he said.

Zelenskyy added that all the border guards on Zmiinyi island in Ukraine's southwestern Odesa region were killed on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Russia took control of Chernobyl, the site of a nuclear disaster in 1986 and where a decommissioned nuclear power plant and exclusion zone remain.

The White House said on Thursday that it was outraged at reports of hostages taken at the facilities at Chernobyl.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed to stay in Kyiv as his troops battled Russian invaders

Opinion: Germany has to wake up to Russia

Germans are in shock at the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Few people really thought that an invasion of Ukraine was possible, perhaps because of the historical relationship between Germany and Russia. There is a feeling that Russia is too close to Germany to mess with.

But DW's Jens Thurau says Germany has to change its approach and will now be forced to in a terrible way.

Biden: Russia to keep access to SWIFT

The United States and European Union have decided for the time being not to cut Russia off from the SWIFT global interbank payments system, US President Joe Biden said.

When asked about the reason for this decision, Biden said that sanctions imposed against Russian banks exceeded the impact of excluding Russia from SWIFT and there wasn't unanimity within the EU on taking the additional step.

"It is always an option," Biden said. "But right now, that's not the position that the rest of Europe wishes to take."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany is currently opposed to cutting off Russia's access to SWIFT, but added that this could step could be taken at a later stage.

"It is very important that we agree those measures that have been prepared - and keep everything else for a situation where it may be necessary to go beyond that," Scholz said when asked on cutting Russia off from SWIFT.

West ramps up sanctions on Russia

Western leaders have announced a package of sweeping sanctions against Russia.

After an emergency meeting in Brussels, EU leaders said they would impose "massive and severe" sanctions targeting Russia's energy, finance, and transport sectors and restrictions on exports and financing. The bloc also wants to draw up sanctions against Belarus because of its close links to Russia.

US sanctions will limit international trade with Moscow and penalize Putin's inner circle.

"(President Vladimir) Putin chose this war. And now, he and his country will bear the consequences," US President Joe Biden said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the "largest-ever" set of economic sanctions against Russia. Speaking to parliament, Johnson said the UK was sanctioning more than 100 individuals and entities and freezing assets of all major Russian banks. "Furthermore, we are also banning (Russian commercial airline) Aeroflot from the UK," Johnson said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada would sanction members of Russia's elite and their families, the paramilitary Wagner Group, and major Russian banks. Canada also canceled existing export permits for Russia and would not issue new ones.

Australia imposed more sanctions against Russia on Friday.

The sanctions targeted several of its elite citizens and lawmakers.

Following a similar move by the United States, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced that Japan would strengthen sanctions against Russia to include financial institutions and military equipment exports.

Macron and Putin speak

French President Emmanuel Macron called Vladimir Putin on Thursday demanding Russia stop military operations in Ukraine.

The French president phoned his Russian counterpart after he spoke with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Macron undertook strenuous diplomacy in recent weeks to avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine, including holding direct talks with Putin.

The Kremlin says there was a "serious and frank exchange of views."

Putin explained "in detail his reasons for the invasion, but Macron warned him of "massive sanctions."

A map showing where Russia had attacked Ukraine by midday Thursday

Summary of events in Ukraine on Thursday

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. Its military attacked from the north, south and east.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenkskyy declared martial law as Russia attacked the country's military infrastructure.

Air-raid sirens went off in the capital Kyiv and explosions were heard across Ukraine. Thousands of Kyiv residents fled the city.

World leaders condemned the invasion. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said "Putin's war" was without justification.

The EU, as well as the UK and US, announced massive sanctions against Russia.

