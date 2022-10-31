  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Brazil election
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
A bulk carrier pictured in Odesa earlier in October
Russia also said it was 'unacceptable' for ships to move through the Black Sea security corridorImage: Yulii Zozulia/Photoshot/picture alliance
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine grain deal: UN says shipments are still going out

7 minutes ago

Russia claims that the Ukrainian grain deal cannot be implemented without Moscow. But the UN said the initiative was still in force and Ukraine pledged to continue the exports.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Iu5Q

The UN on Monday said that exports of grain from Ukraine were continuing despite Russia's weekend announcement it had suspended the agreement.

"Our understanding is that the initiative and commitments remain in force," UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths told a UN Security Council meeting in New York.

Russia previously said it was halting its participation in the deal due to the drone attacks on its Black Sea fleet on Saturday.

"We're very encouraged by Russia's assurance ... that it is not pulling out of the initiative ... it is only temporarily suspending activities in the implementation of the initiative," Griffiths added.

Griffiths said twelve ships had left Ukrainian ports on Monday and two were heading for Ukraine to load food.

Russia suspends grain deal over attacks on its fleet

Ukraine to remain 'gaurantor' of global food security — Zelenskyy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday he had spoken to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and said Kyiv would fulfill its side of the deal.

"Confirmed Ukraine's commitment to the Grain Deal. We're ready to remain a guarantor of world food safety," Zelenskyy tweeted, while warning that "nuclear blackmail" from Russia should be met with a "tough" response.

No deal without Moscow — Russian UN ambassador

Separately, Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said that Moscow did not want to allow further exports via the Black Sea and said the agreement "is not to be implemented without us."

"We cannot allow an unimpeded passage of vessels without our inspection," Nebenzia said at a UN Security Council meeting in apparent response to the UN's stance that grain shipments could continue.

On Monday Russia also said it was "unacceptable" for shipping to pass through the Black Sea security corridor.

"The movement of ships along the security corridor is unacceptable, since the Ukrainian leadership and the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine use it to conduct military operations against the Russian Federation," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

No ships in grain corridor during Black Sea attack — UN

UN representative Griffiths also responded to allegations from Russia that cargo ships could be used to provide cover for military action and said that no vessels involved in the deal were transiting on the night of October 29, when Russia says its vessels in the Bay of Sevastopol in Crimea were attacked.

"None were in the corridor on the night of the 29th of October when the reported attacks took place, and no vessel reported an incident over the weekend," Griffiths said.

US accuses Russia of extortion

State Department spokesman Ned Price said that Russia's actions were tantamount to extortion at the expense of the developing world.

"What you're describing appears to be either collective punishment or collective extortion" Price told reporters.

Price also voiced concern that global food prices had already risen due to uncertainty over the grain agreement.

kb/dj (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Vitali Klitschko speaks with reporters following a drone strike on Kyiv

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko: 'Please stay with Ukraine'

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Anti-Rwandan protesters fist bump with soldiers as they march in Goma

Tensions grow between DRC and Rwanda as rebels gain ground

Tensions grow between DRC and Rwanda as rebels gain ground

Terrorism4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A security camera image of a densely packed street

S. Korea: Survivors recall deadly Halloween crowd crush

S. Korea: Survivors recall deadly Halloween crowd crush

Catastrophe8 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Thomas Müller, Niclas Füllkrug and Phillip Tietz

World Cup: Which strikers does Germany need in Qatar?

World Cup: Which strikers does Germany need in Qatar?

Soccer8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Large advertising poster outrdoors showing a soldier, fmales in the background, and the letter "z"

Ukraine war: The wives left behind by Russian deserters

Ukraine war: The wives left behind by Russian deserters

Conflicts16 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A group of people at an election rally holding posters and flags

Israel: Far right could prove key in election

Israel: Far right could prove key in election

Politics5 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden arrives to vote early in the midterm elections

Biden casts early vote in US midterm elections

Biden casts early vote in US midterm elections

PoliticsOctober 30, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Brasilien Lula gewinnt die Wahl knapp

Brazil election: A chance for a new start under Lula?

Brazil election: A chance for a new start under Lula?

Business9 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage