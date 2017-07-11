Ukraine: Germany's Scholz urges Putin to end hostilities

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree cease-fire.

In an hour-long phone call, Scholz "called on the Russian leadership to immediately cease all hostilities and to allow humanitarian access to the embattled areas," German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in a statement.

The two leaders agreed to hold further talks soon, Hebestreit added.

Putin also told Scholz that a third round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives was due to take place this weekend, according to the German statement.

During cease-fire talks on Thursday, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators agreed to set up humanitarian corridors in parts of Ukraine badly hit by fighting. It was the second time they met since the war started on February 24.

