Ukraine: German foreign minister says 'Russia's war is a turning point'

Germany's Foreign Minister called on UN member states on Tuesday to vote in favor of a resolution strongly condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at an emergency meeting of the UN General Assembly, Baerbock said the global community needed to make a choice between "peace and aggression, between justice and the will of the strongest, between acting and looking the other way."

Baerbock said that Russia's attack on Ukraine has marked a turning point. "That is why this war is not just about Ukraine, not just about Europe, but about all of us. Russia's war marks the beginning of a new era. It is a turning point," Baerbock said.

Baerbock said she had the immense privilege of growing up in peace and security and referenced the founding of the United Nations following World War II which was a "ruthless war launched by Nazi Germany."

Addressing allegations that African's had been discriminated against while trying to cross the border, Baerbock said that "every refugee must receive protection, no matter what their nationality."

kb/jsi (AFP, Reuters)