Ukraine: G7 warns Russia over military build-up

The G7 group of leading economic powers warned Russia on Monday to "cease its provocations" on its border with Ukraine.

The seven foreign ministers, including top diplomats from the US, Germany and the UK, said they were "deeply concerned" by the build-up of Russian military forces on Ukraine’s borders and in Crimea.

"These large-scale troop movements, without prior notification, represent threatening and destabilizing activities," the statement said.

What is the background to the conflict?

Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in February 2014 before annexing it through a referendum that has been widely rejected by the international community, including the United Nations.

World powers then moved to expel Russia from the G8 — as it then was — for breaking international law with its conduct in Ukraine.

At least 14,000 people have died in the conflict in the country's east where pro-Russian separatists have been fighting for the past seven years.

Eastern Ukraine: Saber-rattling between Moscow and Kyiv Troops deployed to the Donbass region In the first week of April, Russia had begun to build up its military presence at the border with Ukraine. This was a reaction to Ukraine's "provocations" — which were aimed at escalating the conflict between Russian separatists and Ukrainian government troops, the Kremlin said. According to observers sent by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), there was no provocation.

Eastern Ukraine: Saber-rattling between Moscow and Kyiv Heavy artillery A tank fires during control checks of Russia's armed forces. On both sides of the Russian-Ukrainian border, troops are testing the combat readiness of their weapon systems. This thumbnail was taken from a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry.

Eastern Ukraine: Saber-rattling between Moscow and Kyiv USA to send two warships to the Black Sea The US, NATO and the EU have pledged support for Ukraine's efforts to defend its territory. Ankara said on Friday that the US had already announced at the end of March that it would be sending two warships to the Black Sea in mid-April. The USS Thomas Hudner (pictured) is one of two missile destroyers which sailed through the Bosporus in March.

Eastern Ukraine: Saber-rattling between Moscow and Kyiv War raging for seven years The conflict in eastern Ukraine broke out in early 2014, when pro-Russian rebels seized control in parts of the Ukrainian districts of Donetsk and Luhansk. According to the Ukrainian government and its Western allies, the Kremlin supports the rebels unofficially by providing mercenaries and weapons. Since 2014, several ceasefires have been agreed upon. They were, however, broken time and again.

Eastern Ukraine: Saber-rattling between Moscow and Kyiv Civilians bear the brunt A Donetsk resident inspects the ruins of his house, destroyed during a conflict between militants of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Ukrainian armed forces. Although mainly soldiers, mercenaries, rebels and militiamen are involved in the conflict, the civilian population is repeatedly affected. At the beginning of 2019, the UN recorded 3,300 civilians killed.

Eastern Ukraine: Saber-rattling between Moscow and Kyiv Ceasefires and hostilities Since 2014, combat activities of varying intensity have claimed the lives of a total of more than 13,000 people. The current ceasefire, in force since July 2020, is relatively stable, according to the OSCE. Recently, however, hostilities have increased again. At least seven Ukrainian government soldiers and a five-year-old boy were killed during the last two weeks.

Eastern Ukraine: Saber-rattling between Moscow and Kyiv Boosting the troops' morale During a visit to the Donbass region earlier in the week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy inspected the situation on the ground and honored soldiers for services rendered. On Saturday, he will meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey. According to Ukrainian media reports, a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron is on the agenda as well.

Eastern Ukraine: Saber-rattling between Moscow and Kyiv Russian citizens on Ukrainian soil By international law, the renegade areas belong to Ukraine. However, some 400,000 residents with Russian citizenship inhabit the zone. "To protect them," Moscow announced on Friday, the Kremlin would take action. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, meanwhile, said that "Russia now has more troops on the border with Ukraine than at any time since 2014." Author: Jan D. Walter, Kevin Mertens



On Monday, Ukraine's military reported one more serviceman killed, bringing the total to 28 this year.

Moscow has not denied sending troops to its frontier with its neighbor, but insists it is not looking for war.

The White House has said the number of Russian soldiers there was now greater than at any time since 2014. Diplomatic efforts to broker a truce or reinforce the existing Minsk accord have led nowhere.

Kyiv seeks talks to end fighting

A spokeswoman for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told The Associated Press on Monday that Kyiv had asked for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin but had received no response.

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that he had not seen any requests from Zelenskyy "in recent days."

The Ukrainian leader is expected to head to Paris soon for talks on the buildup with French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian officials said.

It comes after German Chancellor Angela Merkel held a phone call with President Putin urging him to ease tensions between Moscow and Kyiv last week.

jf/msh (AP, AFP, Reuters)