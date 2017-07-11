Ukraine: France's Macron discusses possible Moscow visit — live updates

Third American, ex-Marine, captured by Russian forces

Macron offers to visit Moscow

This was last updated at 00:00 UTC/GMT

US State Department confirms third American captured

The US State Department confirmed the capture of a third American, a former Marine named Grady Kurpasi, CNN reported.

His wife confirmed the report and said the last time Kurpasi was heard from was between April 23 and April 24.

According to a photo caption on the US Marines website, Kurpasi previously served as a captain in Korea.

Macron says he is ready to travel to Moscow under 'preconditions'

French President Emmanuel Macron said Paris was on Ukraine's side but it would move to avoid any escalation. While visiting Kyiv, Macron also discussed the possibility of going to Moscow to negotiate with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Watch video 02:12 President Zelenskyy welcomes EU leaders to Kyiv

"I think that a trip to Russia today requires preconditions, that means gestures from President Putin. I will not go there just like that," Macron told broadcaster TF1.

In turn, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy questioned if Putin was "ready to hear anything" and if talks with any world leader would change his mind.

Macron last visited Putin in Moscow on February 8, just weeks before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24. The French president has since also talked to the Russian leader on the phone.

Standing side to side with Germany's Olaf Scholz, Macron also defended his earlier comments about how the West should "not humiliate Russia." He said France made this mistake with Germany at the end of WWI and "lost the peace" moving into WWII.

What happened in Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday

The leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Romania voiced support for Ukraine's EU membership bid during a highly anticipated visit to Kyiv.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Berlin strongly favored Ukraine and neighboring Moldova being granted EU candidate status.

Standing side to side with Germany's Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron defended his comments about how the West should "not humiliate Russia." He said France made this mistake with Germany at the end of WWI and "lost the peace" moving into WWII.

By contrast, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow hoped the German, French and Italian leaders visiting Ukraine would "push President Zelenskyy to take a realistic look at the state of affairs."

Serhiy Haidai, the governor of the eastern Ukrainian Luhansk region, said that around 10,000 civilians are still in the key city of Sievierodonetsk, where fighting has been raging amid a dire humanitarian condition.

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder sent a letter to the Bundestag budget committee that challenges the decision to revoke his right to a parliamentary office. Schröder was Germany's chancellor from 1998 to 2005 after which point he was involved with Russian energy firms Gazprom and Rosneft.

Britain's Foreign Office announced sanctions on Patriarch Kirill, the leader of Russia's Orthodox Church, "for his support and endorsement" of President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Two US citizens were reportedly captured by Russian forces in Ukraine. They were identified as Alexander Drueke and Andy Huynh, US military veterans who had been living in the state of Alabama.

You can revisit our updates from Thursday here.

ar/jsi (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)