Ukraine: Fleeing Mariupol

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
A Ukrainian businessman is trying to help people escape from Mariupol. He had to leave his club behind in the city.
After Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, tourism activities ended abruptly and remain suspended indefinitely. Here are five stories from people working in tourism — with their hopes, fears and wishes.
After talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, leaders of the G7 nations pledged further economic isolation of Russia and vowed "phasing out or banning" Russian oil imports. Follow DW for the latest.
Berlin's former closeness to the regime in Moscow has damaged the reputation of German foreign policy. Can Chancellor Olaf Scholz's policy shift succeed, given this fraught history?
One of the band's leaders, Maria Alyokhina, managed to escape house arrest disguised as a food courier. DW met Pussy Riot as they start their European tour.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version