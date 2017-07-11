Ukraine: Fire breaks out at Europe's largest nuclear power plant — live updates

Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its ninth day

Fire breaks out at Europe's largest nuclear power plant

Ukrainian, Russian negotiators reach deal on humanitarian corridors

Zelenskyy requests face-to-face talks with Putin

Fighting reportedly taking place near major Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

This article was last updated at 01:20 UTC.

Fire breaks out at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after shelling

Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, tweeted, "Russian army is firing from all sides upon Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Fire has already broke out."

Kuleba added, "If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chernobyl! Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone!"

Ukraine's energy ministry told Russia's RIA news agency that firefighters are unable to tend to the blaze at the plant as Russian troops continue to fire on them.

Plant spokesman Andry Tuz said shells were striking the plant and one of the six reactors was on fire. He said the reactor that was hit was under renovation and therefore nonoperational.

Tuz said it was imperative to cease fighting so firefighters could contain the blaze.

Dmytro Humenyuk of the State Scientific and Technical Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety told Hromadske that the power units have several layers of fuel protection. The plant generates 25% of Ukraine's electricity.

Humenyuk explained that under certain conditions, the power units can withstand up to 10 tons but are not designed to be hit by bombs or projectiles. If the reactor is seriously damaged and nuclear fuel exposed, the resulting catastrophe would be as bad as Chernobyl and if more than one reactor is hit, the result would be even more horrific.

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Thursday

Russia vowed to push forward with its invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, despite world condemnation and massive economic sanctions from the West.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said his country's "operation" in Ukraine will continue for now. He said any peace accord must include the "demilitarization" of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin lauded the "heroism" of Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine. He claimed the war is "going to plan" and accused Ukrainian forces of using human shields without evidence.

Watch video 01:56 Zelenskyy urges resistance despite Russian advances

On the other side, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is willing to meet face-to-face with Putin. He said Western countries should provide Ukraine with planes if they are unwilling to enact a no-fly zone.

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators agreed to set up humanitarian corridors for civilians during a second round of cease-fire talks in Belarus. Talks are expected to continue next week.

The EU also agreed to a protection arrangement for Ukrainian refugees.

Watch video 00:27 EU approves protection for Ukrainian refugees: Darmanin

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for a cease-fire in Ukraine and said a war is being waged against the Ukrainian people. At the same time, he said pursuing a "regime change" policy of taking out Putin is not an option.

Sources in the German economy ministry said Berlin is expected to ship anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone with Putin, and warned the Russian leader he is making a "major mistake" in Ukraine. The French president said he believes the "worst is yet to come" in Ukraine following the conversation.

Watch video 05:46 Germany to ship anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine: DW's Richard Walker

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has expressed alarm about fighting in Enerhodar, which is located near the major Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

The US and UK unveiled new sanctions targeting pro-Putin Russian oligarchs.

wd, ar/sms (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)