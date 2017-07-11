Ukraine: Ex-President Petro Poroshenko returns to face treason charges

Ukraine's former President Petro Poroshenko returned to the country on Monday to stand trial for treason in his country.

Poroshenko's plane arrived Kyiv airport where he was greeted by crowds of his supporters who had come to meet him with posters.

He had a brief standoff with border patrol officers, but later left the airport. Ukrainian investigators said the border officers tried to serve a subpoena to the former president, but he refused to take the documents.

Poroshenko is expected to head straight to court, where a judge will decide whether he should be taken into custody pending the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

