 Ukraine: Ex-President Petro Poroshenko returns to face treason charges | News | DW | 17.01.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Ukraine: Ex-President Petro Poroshenko returns to face treason charges

Former President Petro Poroshenko was placed under investigation for high treason and left Ukraine in December. He is expected to head straight to a court in Kyiv.

Petro Poroshenko stands at an airport in Poland ahead of his return to Ukraine

Petro Poroshenko arrived in Ukraine on Monday to face the charges against him, which he says are politically motivated

Ukraine's former President Petro Poroshenko returned to the country on Monday to stand trial for treason in his country.

Poroshenko's plane arrived Kyiv airport where he was greeted by crowds of his supporters who had come to meet him with posters.

He had a brief standoff with border patrol officers, but later left the airport. Ukrainian investigators said the border officers tried to serve a subpoena to the former president, but he refused to take the documents.

Poroshenko is expected to head straight to court, where a judge will decide whether he should be taken into custody pending the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

adi/rs (Reuters, AP)

Advertisement