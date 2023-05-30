  1. Skip to content
A residential building burns after a Russian drone strike in Kyiv
Russia has frequently attacked civilian infrastructure during its drone attacks on the capital and elsewhereImage: Kyiv City Military Administration/Handout/REUTERS
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine: Evacuations in Kyiv after drone assault

35 minutes ago

A fresh wave of Russian drone attacks have prompted evacuations in the Ukrainian capital. A multi-story building was damaged in the attack, with at least one person killed.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RwvW

Ukrainian authorities evacuated residents of a high-rise residential building in Kyiv in the early hours of Tuesday, after it sustained damage in the latest Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian capital.

Falling debris sparked a fire in the building, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

He added that at least one person was killed due to the fire in the district. Twenty people were evacuated, with an elderly woman hospitalized, Klitschko added.

"Massive attack! Stay indoors!" the mayor said.

Kyiv's military administration said air defense forces destroyed over 20 drones in the attacks.

Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, said the attack was conducted using Iranian-made Shahed drones alone

Falling debris sparked fires also in the capital's southern Darnytskyi district and central Pechersky district, the mayor said.

Russia had fired a barrage of missiles at the Ukrainian capital earlier on Monday in an unusual daytime attack. Russian forces often attack Kyiv overnight.

Daytime raids on Kyiv: DW's Max Zander in Ukraine

rmt/wd (AFP, Reuters)

