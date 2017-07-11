Ukraine: Evacuation of civilians from Mariupol will continue — live updates

US says it shared intelligence with Ukraine about the location of Moskva

UN calls for end to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Germany and the Czech Republic are planning an arms swap for Ukraine

Zelenskyy says that Russian forces are storming Azovstal

Ukrainian official says an evacuation is planned in Mariupol at noon

This article was last updated at 00:26 UTC/GMT

US says it shared intelligence with Ukraine about the location of Moskva

An American official said that the US shared intelligence about the location of the Russian missile cruiser Moskva with Ukraine, US media reported on Thursday. The missile strike sank the warship in mid-April.

According to an unnamed official, Ukraine alone decided to attack and sink the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet with its own Neptun anti-ship missiles.

The official also said the US was not aware that Ukraine planned to strike the Moskva until after they conducted the operation.

Speaking earlier Thursday after a New York Times report about the US role in supporting Ukraine's killing of Russian generals, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said American agencies "do not provide intelligence on the location of senior military leaders on the battlefield or participate in the targeting decisions of the Ukrainian military.''

"Ukraine combines information that we and other partners provide with the intel that they themselves are gathering and then they make their own decisions and they take their own actions," Kirby said.

UN calls for end to Russian invasion of Ukraine

The United Nations and several countries on Thursday called for an end to Russia's war in Ukraine.

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a violation of its territorial integrity and of the Charter of the United Nations," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at a Security Council meeting organized by the United States.

"It must end for the sake of the people of Ukraine, Russia, and the entire world," he added.

The majority of the Security Council's members, including China, the United States, Ireland, France and Mexico also called for an end to the months-old conflict.

Guterres recently visited Moscow and Kyiv to advocate for the evacuation of civilians from the besieged port city of Mariupol.

Germany and the Czech Republic are planning an arms swap for Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala confirmed plans for an arms swap in order to supply Ukraine with weapons.

The Czech Republic is supposed to deliver Russian-made weapons to Ukraine, while Germany will help it to replace them with modern Western weapons, Scholz said on Thursday at a joint press conference with Fiala in Berlin.

Fiala said the planned cooperation is about "heavy equipment," but gave no further details.

According to the media reports, Germany has already agreed such an exchange with Slovenia. This country would send a large number of its T-72 Soviet-era battle tanks to Ukraine. Germany would then send Slovenia a number of Marder tanks and Fox wheeled tanks as replacements.

Donors pledged $6.5 billion in aid for Ukraine

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, participants at the high-level donor conference in Warsaw on Thursday pledged $6.5 billion (€6.2 billion) in aid to Ukraine.

"And this is good. But this is only part of what is really needed to restore normal life throughout the territory where Russia has brought the war," Zelenskyy said.

He said Ukraine needs up to $7 billion (€6.6 billion) a month to cover the state budget deficit.

"In total, it has been calculated that already more than $600 billion (€570 billion) is needed to rebuild what the Russian army destroyed. Just imagine this scale," the Ukrainian president said in a video address.

Zelenskyy says that Russian forces are storming Azovstal

In a video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the evacuation of civilians from the besieged port city of Mariupol continued on Thursday.

"More than 150 people from Azovstal and more than 300 people from Mariupol and its suburbs who were evacuated by the humanitarian corridor this week are already receiving all the help they need," Zelenskyy said.

He also said Russian forces were still storming and shelling the Azovstal plant, where civilians and military forces are sheltering. "We are doing everything to find a solution to save our military," the Ukrainian president said.

Azovstal is the last remaining pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which is largely occupied by Russian forces.

Evacuation from Mariupol is planned on Friday at noon

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that people would be evacuated from the besieged port city of Mariupol on Friday at 1200 local time (0900 GMT).

Vereshchuk made the announcement in a social media post. She said people would gather at the "Port City" shopping center but gave no further details.

Watch video 05:38 Mariupol evacuees 'extremely traumatized'

Guterres says a third evacuation operation is underway in Mariupol

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the United Nations Security Council that a third operation is underway to evacuate civilians from Mariupol's besieged steel plant Azovstal and the city, which is surrounded by Russian forces.

According to Guterres, 101 civilians were evacuated from the Azovstal plant along with 59 more from a neighboring area in the first operation that ended Tuesday. He also said that in the second operation, which was completed Wednesday night, more than 320 civilians were evacuated from the city of Mariupol and surrounding areas.

Scholz, Biden discuss action over Ukraine

US President Joe Biden discussed with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz further action on the war in Ukraine, according to Berlin and Washington.

German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said Scholz and Biden spoke about the military situation and further support for Ukraine.

According to the White House, the leaders underscored their commitment to continue holding Russia accountable for its brutal actions in Ukraine.

Biden and Scholz also reviewed the ongoing efforts to provide security assistance to Ukrainian government and humanitarian aid to the millions of Ukrainians affected by the violence.

On Wednesday, Biden had announced that he would discuss further sanctions against Moscow with the G7 partners.

Watch video 02:06 Reports of heavy fighting at Azovstal steel plant

Summary of Thursday's events in Russia's war on Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is due to travel to Kyiv "soon."

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett discussed the war in Ukraine in a phone call, according to the Kremlin and Bennett's office. The call came after a diplomatic row sparked by Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's comments on the Holocaust. Lavrov had claimed Adolf Hitler may have had "Jewish blood" while speaking about Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has widened sanctions on Russia and said Moscow poses a threat not only in Europe but also in eastern Asia. Kishida said 140 individuals are to be added to a Russian asset freeze list, while Tokyo will also expand an export ban to Russian military firms.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has spoken by phone with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a spokesperson for the German presidency said. In their discussion, the pair were said to have resolved a recent diplomatic spat that led Chancellor Olaf Scholz to say he was not planning to visit the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, in the near future.

Poland and Sweden have been co-hosting a donors' conference in Warsaw to raise funds for humanitarian efforts to help war-torn Ukraine. The High-Level International Donors' Conference for Ukraine is jointly organized by prime ministers Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland and Magdalena Andersson of Sweden.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has launched a global crowdfunding platform to help Kyiv win its war with Russia. The fund would also be used to help Ukraine rebuild infrastructure, he said.

The president of Germany's lower house of parliament is set to visit Kyiv to jointly commemorate the victims of World War II. Bundestag President Bärbel Bas is the latest in a string of German politicians to announce a visit to Kyiv in a show of solidarity.

French Energy Minister Barbara Pompili has said she thinks European Union member states will be able to reach a consensus by the end of the week on how to end Russian oil imports. The ban, if introduced, would only take effect in six months for crude oil, and in eight months for diesel and other oil products.

Germany's Federal Office for Migration and Refugees said more than 600,000 Ukrainians fleeing the war in their country have arrived in Germany since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Of the total number, roughly 40% of those Ukrainian refugees are minors.

Sergey Kiriyenko, the deputy chief of staff in Russian President Vladimir Putin's office, visited the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which is nearly entirely occupied by Russian forces.

dh/aw (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)