Ukraine: Europe to see out winter without Russian gas — live updates

Credit rating agency Fitch says Russian debt default "imminent" because of sanctions

McDonald's, Coca-Cola suspend Russia operations

US dismisses Polish plan to deliver jets to Ukraine

Zelenskyy thanks US, UK for Russian oil ban

Catch up on Tuesday's events as civilian evacuation efforts were hampered by continued fighting.

This article was last updated at 08:35 UTC/GMT

Humanitarian corridors open in Ukraine after failed attempt

The Russian military said it would hold fire and open humanitarian corridors in several Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kyiv.

Separately, the Ukrainian deputy prime, Iryna Vereshchuk, said people would be allowed to evacuate Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy and warned Russian forces against shooting in those areas.

"I appeal to the Russian Federation: You have undertaken official public commitments to cease fire from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. We have had negative experiences when the commitments that were undertaken did not work," Vereshchuk said.

On Tuesday, at least 5,000 civilians managed to flee from Suny, but Russia and Ukraine accused each other of failing to implement a ceasefire in other cities.

The UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, said that up to 2.2 million refugees had fled Ukraine since February's Russian invasion.

Europe won't need Russian gas to get through winter

Europe has enough liquefied natural gas to last it throughout winter, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

She told Germany's ARD television the EU wouldn't need to import any gas from Russia.

Von der Leyen said sanctions against Russia were designed to cause a maximum impact on Moscow while causing the least damage possible to Western economies.

On Tuesday, the Commission proposed a plan to free the EU entirely of its Russian gas dependence before the end of the decade.

It will switch to alternative supplies and expand clean energy more quickly.

The US and UK have also announced plans to stop the import of Russian oil.

US Congress agrees on Ukraine aid package

US lawmakers put up a rare united front on Wednesday, agreeing on a bipartisan deal providing $13.6 billion (€12.4 billion) to help Ukraine and European allies.

Democratic and Republican backing for the Ukraine aid package was so staunch it is substantially more than the $10 billion the White House requested.

The aid package is part of a $1.5 trillion funding bill to prevent a US government shutdown.

Party leaders hoped to push the measure through the House on Wednesday and the Senate by the end of the week.

"War in Europe has focused the energies of Congress to getting something done and getting it done fast,'' Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

UK strengthens aviation sanctions against Russia

The British government unveiled new aviation sanctions giving it the power to detain any Russian aircraft that enters UK airspace.

Most European nations, including the UK, closed airspace to Russian aircraft last week, but London has now made it a "criminal offense" for Russian planes to fly or land in the country.

"The ban includes any aircraft owned, operated or chartered by anyone connected with Russia or designated individuals or entities, and will include the power to detain any aircraft owned by persons connected with Russia," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The country also barred exports of aviation or space-related goods to Russia.

World Bank official: Russia-Ukraine crisis could limit growth and create food insecurity

A World Bank official said that persistently high oil prices resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine could cut a full percentage point off of growth in a number of large oil-importing developing economies.

Countries that could be affected include China, Indonesia, South Africa and Turkey, World Bank official Indermit Gill said.

Additionally, a number of economies in Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East and Africa are "heavily reliant on Russia and Ukraine for food," Gill said.

"For lower-income countries, disruption to supplies as well as higher prices could cause increased hunger and food insecurity," he added. "The war has aggravated those uncertainties in ways that will reverberate across the world, harming the most vulnerable people in the most fragile places."

Watch video 04:03 Are EU countries prepared to pay price for support of Ukraine?

Thousands of Ukrainian citizens, foreign students evacuate Sumy

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that thousands of civilians had left the northeastern Sumy region, according to the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN.

The corridor out of Sumy will continue to function on Wednesday, regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy confirmed.

Among the evacuees were 5,000 Ukrainians and 1,700 international students, Vereshchuk said, adding that the evacuation was successful due to the mediation of the Red Cross.

The city of Sumy lies some 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) southwest of Ukraine's border with Russia.

According to Vereshchuk, Sumy has been under "total siege" for three days.

Civilians left the city in busses and cars to Poltava during a ceasefire on Tuesday, the only one that held. From Poltava many are expected to go on to the western city of Lviv and to neighboring EU countries.

Sumy is the first city where a humanitarian corridor has been successfully established. In four other cities selected for evacuation, no Nomparable escape route has as of yet been made available.

Some 200,000 people are still waiting to get out of the southeastern port city of Mariupol, according to the Red Cross.

On Wednesday, the Russian military said routes would be open in Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy for civilians trying to escape besieged cities. However, Ukraine has repeatedly warned Moscow is not genuinely looking to allow civilians to flee.

Zhyvytskyy said Sumy was bombarded overnight.

Watch video 04:14 Russian offensive has run out of steam, military analyst Pavel Felgenhauer says

Zelenskyy thanks US, UK for ban on Russian oil imports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the leaders of the US and UK for banning Russian oil imports in his daily video address.

"This is a powerful signal to the whole world," Zelenskyy said, referring to US President Joe Biden's decision to ban oil imports from Russia.

"Either Russia will respect international law and not wage wars, or it will have no money," he added.

"Every cent paid to Russia turns into bullets and projectiles that fly into other sovereign states," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy called for the war to end through negotiation with Russia saying, "the war must be stopped. We need to sit down at the negotiating table, but for honest, substantive talks."

Pentagon rejects Polish offer to send fighter jets to Ukraine through Germany

The Pentagon has rejected Poland's offer to send its MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine via a US airbase in Germany.

Poland's offer would have had Soviet-era MiG-29 fighters sent to the US base in Ramstein, Germany, with the aircraft eventually being given to Ukraine. Poland's air force would have then received F-16 fighters as replacements.

"We will continue to consult with Poland and our other NATO allies about this issue and the difficult logistical challenges it presents, but we do not believe Poland's proposal is a tenable one," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

Kirby said flying from a US base "into airspace that is contested with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance."

Watch video 02:15 Ukraine: Russian onslaught likely to get worse

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Tuesday

The International Atomic Energy Agency said that the situation of staff at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant was "deteriorating," as they have been on duty continuously for almost two weeks since Russian forces took control of the area.

Coca-Cola and Pepsi said they were suspending business in Russia. Earlier, McDonald's also suspended operations.

The Russian military said it would offer a Wednesday cease-fire starting at 10 a.m. Moscow time (0700 UTC) to allow civilians to escape four Ukrainian cities.

Ukraine accused Russia of attacking a humanitarian corridor for civilians to leave the southern port city of Mariupol.

Poland's Foreign Ministry said it was "ready" to deliver MiG-29 planes to the US Ramstein Air Base in Germany, with the aircraft being eventually given to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received a standing ovation from British lawmakers after addressing the House of Commons by video link.

Watch video 02:15 Ukrainian President Zelenskyy echoed Churchill's WW II speech: DW's Charlotte Chelsom-Pill

The US and the UK announced bans on Russian oil imports. Petroleum company Shell also says it will stop buying Russian oil and gas.

US intelligence officials released an estimate of between 2,000 and 4,000 Russian soldiers killed since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, far lower than a claim by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry that 12,000 "Russian occupying forces" had been killed.

sdi/wd (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)