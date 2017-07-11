Ukraine: EU foreign ministers slam Russian attacks on civilians

European Union foreign ministers have criticized Russian attacks on civilians in Ukraine. The diplomats gathered in Brussels on Friday to discuss Russia's ongoing invasion, just hours after NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned the conflict was likely to worsen in coming days.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell slammed Russian attacks on civilians in Ukraine, saying it was "bombing and shelling everything, hospitals, houses, schools."

"These are war crimes," said Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney.

The ministers are being joined by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Stoltenberg, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is to speak at the meeting via video link from Kyiv.

What is the meeting about?

A statement on the Council of the European Union's website said the ministers "will hold a discussion on the conflict that erupted after the Russian military aggression against Ukraine on 24 February 2022."

The statement called Russia's attack on Ukraine "unprovoked and unjustified" and said the bloc also condemned Belarus' involvement in the military operation.

At an earlier NATO meeting, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said more sanctions targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin over his military actions in Ukraine were being prepared.

"With his war against Ukraine [Putin] is also driving his own country into ruin,'' said Baerbock.

At the same meeting, Borrell, when questioned about possible sanctions on the Russian oil and gas sector, said that "everything remains on the table."

So far, such sanctions have been rejected amid fears that the fuel shortages they might cause could be too damaging for European economies.

Ukrainian children find refuge in Romania Romanians welcome Ukrainians with open arms Daniela Druta, who works at a school in the neighboring city of Suceava, is volunteering at Siret in Romania, on the border with Ukraine. Right now, her top priority is to welcome children fleeing Ukraine and to boost their courage.

Ukrainian children find refuge in Romania Firefighters deployed to help Firefighters are helping to build tents for refugees in Siret, a Romanian town on the border with Ukraine.

Ukrainian children find refuge in Romania Women and children first The refugees are mainly women and children. They are desperately trying to stay in contact with their male relatives back home. Men aged 18 to 60 are not allowed to leave Ukraine.

Ukrainian children find refuge in Romania Fear, despair, cold Many of the people arriving in Siret have been on the road for days. Some of them cry tears of relief upon arrival.

Ukrainian children find refuge in Romania Some comfort from pets Those who were able to, brought their pets with them. Psychologists say that domestic animals can help people to overcome traumatic experiences such as war and conflict.

Ukrainian children find refuge in Romania Foreign students leaving Ukraine as well About a quarter of the foreign students in Ukraine are from Africa. Medical students John and Emmanuel are from Ghana. Both went to Romania before Russia invaded Ukraine. They are hoping to find a way back to Ghana soon.

Ukrainian children find refuge in Romania Innocent smile Many of the volunteers say they are glad to see some children smiling and laughing despite the difficult situation and the cold temperatures. Author: Cristian Stefanescu (Siret, Romania)



tj/rt (dpa, Reuters)