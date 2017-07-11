 Ukraine: EU foreign ministers slam Russian attacks on civilians | News | DW | 04.03.2022

News

Ukraine: EU foreign ministers slam Russian attacks on civilians

An extraordinary meeting is being held in Brussels amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The bloc's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, has hinted that sanctions on Russia's oil and gas sector are possible.

Burning buildings in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv

The European Union is looking for ways to bring an end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

European Union foreign ministers have criticized Russian attacks on civilians in Ukraine. The diplomats gathered in Brussels on Friday to discuss Russia's ongoing invasion, just hours after NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned  the conflict was likely to worsen in coming days.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell slammed Russian attacks on civilians in Ukraine, saying it was "bombing and shelling everything, hospitals, houses, schools." 

"These are war crimes," said Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney.

The ministers are being joined by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Stoltenberg, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is to speak at the meeting via video link from Kyiv.

Watch video 02:03

Berliners welcome refugees from Ukraine

What is the meeting about?

A statement on the Council of the European Union's website said the ministers "will hold a discussion on the conflict that erupted after the Russian military aggression against Ukraine on 24 February 2022."

The statement called Russia's attack on Ukraine "unprovoked and unjustified" and said the bloc also condemned Belarus' involvement in the military operation.

At an earlier NATO meeting, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said more sanctions targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin over his military actions in Ukraine were being prepared. 

"With his war against Ukraine [Putin] is also driving his own country into ruin,'' said Baerbock.

At the same meeting, Borrell, when questioned about possible sanctions on the Russian oil and gas sector, said that "everything remains on the table."

So far, such sanctions have been rejected amid fears that the fuel shortages they might cause could be too damaging for European economies.

  Ukrainian refugees arriving in Romania

    Ukrainian children find refuge in Romania

    Romanians welcome Ukrainians with open arms

    Daniela Druta, who works at a school in the neighboring city of Suceava, is volunteering at Siret in Romania, on the border with Ukraine. Right now, her top priority is to welcome children fleeing Ukraine and to boost their courage.

  Romanian firefighters on the border with Ukraine

    Ukrainian children find refuge in Romania

    Firefighters deployed to help

    Firefighters are helping to build tents for refugees in Siret, a Romanian town on the border with Ukraine.

  A Ukrainian family in Siret, Romania

    Ukrainian children find refuge in Romania

    Women and children first

    The refugees are mainly women and children. They are desperately trying to stay in contact with their male relatives back home. Men aged 18 to 60 are not allowed to leave Ukraine.

  A Ukrainian woman in Siret, Romania

    Ukrainian children find refuge in Romania

    Fear, despair, cold

    Many of the people arriving in Siret have been on the road for days. Some of them cry tears of relief upon arrival.

  Ukrainian refugees with a pet dog

    Ukrainian children find refuge in Romania

    Some comfort from pets

    Those who were able to, brought their pets with them. Psychologists say that domestic animals can help people to overcome traumatic experiences such as war and conflict.

  Two medical students from Ghana in Romania

    Ukrainian children find refuge in Romania

    Foreign students leaving Ukraine as well

    About a quarter of the foreign students in Ukraine are from Africa. Medical students John and Emmanuel are from Ghana. Both went to Romania before Russia invaded Ukraine. They are hoping to find a way back to Ghana soon.

  A smiling Ukranian child in a makeshift tent in Romania

    Ukrainian children find refuge in Romania

    Innocent smile

    Many of the volunteers say they are glad to see some children smiling and laughing despite the difficult situation and the cold temperatures.

    Author: Cristian Stefanescu (Siret, Romania)


tj/rt (dpa, Reuters)

