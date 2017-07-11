 Ukraine: EU excludes 7 Russian banks from SWIFT | News | DW | 02.03.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Ukraine: EU excludes 7 Russian banks from SWIFT

The bloc's sanctions to exclude seven Russian banks from the SWIFT global payments system have come into force. The targeted institutions have 10 days to phase out their operations with the network.

The SWIFT logo

The SWIFT system connects more than 11,000 banks, financial institutions and corporations around the world

The European Union has formally implemented sanctions excluding seven Russian financial institutions from the SWIFT network, the EU official journal said Wednesday.

The move aims to hurt Russia economically over its decision to invade Ukraine on Thursday.  

The measure targets⁠ Russia's second largest bank VTB, Bank Otkritie, Novikombank, Promsvyazbank, Rossiya Bank, Sovcombank and Vnesheconombank (VEB). 

They have a 10-day transition period to wind down their SWIFT operations.

More to come...

nm/rt (Reuters, AFP) 

Advertisement