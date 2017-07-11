Ukraine: EU excludes 7 Russian banks from SWIFT

The European Union has formally implemented sanctions excluding seven Russian financial institutions from the SWIFT network, the EU official journal said Wednesday.

The move aims to hurt Russia economically over its decision to invade Ukraine on Thursday.

The measure targets⁠ Russia's second largest bank VTB, Bank Otkritie, Novikombank, Promsvyazbank, Rossiya Bank, Sovcombank and Vnesheconombank (VEB).

They have a 10-day transition period to wind down their SWIFT operations.

More to come...

nm/rt (Reuters, AFP)