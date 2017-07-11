Ukraine: EU excludes 7 Russian banks from SWIFT

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The bloc's sanctions to exclude seven Russian banks from the SWIFT global payments system have come into force. The targeted institutions have 10 days to phase out their operations with the network.
The SWIFT system connects more than 11,000 banks, financial institutions and corporations around the world
The European Union has formally implemented sanctions excluding seven Russian financial institutions from the SWIFT network, the EU official journal said Wednesday.
The move aims to hurt Russia economically over its decision to invade Ukraine on Thursday.
The measure targets Russia's second largest bank VTB, Bank Otkritie, Novikombank, Promsvyazbank, Rossiya Bank, Sovcombank and Vnesheconombank (VEB).
They have a 10-day transition period to wind down their SWIFT operations.
nm/rt (Reuters, AFP)