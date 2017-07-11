Ukraine: EU agrees protection plan for refugees

The European Union's interior ministers on Thursday agreed to a scheme offering temporary protection to refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

As of Thursday, over 1 million people have fled Ukraine into neighboring countries, according to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, as the Russian war enters its second week.

The UNHCR expects over 4 million people will need protection and assistance due to displacement from Ukraine. The EU's crisis management commissioner has said the figure could reach 7 million.

The EU Commissioner for Home Affaris Ylva Johansson called the agreement on temporary protection "historic."

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser called the temporary protection plan "a paradigm shift" for the EU, which has long struggled to reform its asylum rules.

"I hope that there will be this agreement in principle today. I actually assume that," Faeser said ahead of the meeting, adding that it would then take a week for the proposal to be "set in motion."

Her French counterpart, Gerard Darmanin, said the proposal could be enacted "in the coming days."

What is the EU's plan to offer Ukraine refugees protection?

The European Commission put forward a plan on Wednesday to offer temporary protection to refugees coming into EU countries from Ukraine, waiving lengthy national asylum-seeking procedures.

"All those fleeing Putin's bombs are welcome in Europe," EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a press release on Wednesday announcing the move.

The proposal seeks to allow refugees from Ukraine to apply for protection status in any EU member state. They would then be offered temporary residence permits and access to employment and social welfare, among other benefits.

The protection status would remain valid for one year, although it could be extended for two years, based on a decision from the EU member states.

The plan, called the "Temporary Protection Directive," was designed in the aftermath of the breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s to deal with large numbers of displaced persons arriving in the EU. However, it was never used.

Where have fleeing Ukrainians gone?

The UNHCR and Polish authorities said over half a million people crossed into Poland from Ukraine since Russia invaded on February 24. Poland had already been home to around 1.5 million Ukrainians before that.

Some 133,009 people have crossed from Ukraine into Hungary, which counts five border crossings with Ukraine, according to the UNHCR.

The agency said another 97,827 people went to Moldova, 72,200 were in Slovakia, 51,261 people were in Romania and 357 traveled north into Belarus.

However, around 8.5% of those who had fled Ukraine into neighboring countries — 88,147 people — had already moved on towards other European states, the UNHCR reported.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said Wednesday his country had welcomed around 20,000 Ukrainian refugees since the conflict started.

Ukrainian children find refuge in Romania Romanians welcome Ukrainians with open arms Daniela Druta, who works at a school in the neighboring city of Suceava, is volunteering at Siret in Romania, on the border with Ukraine. Right now, her top priority is to welcome children fleeing Ukraine and to boost their courage.

Ukrainian children find refuge in Romania Firefighters deployed to help Firefighters are helping to build tents for refugees in Siret, a Romanian town on the border with Ukraine.

Ukrainian children find refuge in Romania Women and children first The refugees are mainly women and children. They are desperately trying to stay in contact with their male relatives back home. Men aged 18 to 60 are not allowed to leave Ukraine.

Ukrainian children find refuge in Romania Fear, despair, cold Many of the people arriving in Siret have been on the road for days. Some of them cry tears of relief upon arrival.

Ukrainian children find refuge in Romania Some comfort from pets Those who were able to, brought their pets with them. Psychologists say that domestic animals can help people to overcome traumatic experiences such as war and conflict.

Ukrainian children find refuge in Romania Foreign students leaving Ukraine as well About a quarter of the foreign students in Ukraine are from Africa. Medical students John and Emmanuel are from Ghana. Both went to Romania before Russia invaded Ukraine. They are hoping to find a way back to Ghana soon.

Ukrainian children find refuge in Romania Innocent smile Many of the volunteers say they are glad to see some children smiling and laughing despite the difficult situation and the cold temperatures. Author: Cristian Stefanescu (Siret, Romania)



