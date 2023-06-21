  1. Skip to content
Ukraine donors plan 'reconstruction offensive'

23 minutes ago

Even before the devastating breach of the Kakhovka dam this month, Ukraine's infrastructure had been devastated. Now Kyiv's allies are gathering in a show of support.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Srvw

Delegates were in London on Wednesday for a donor conference to help Ukraine repair damage inflicted by Russia's war of aggression.

The scale of devastation is enormous, with some experts saying Ukraine needs the equivalent of the Marshall Plan that helped rebuild Europe after World War II.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak opened the conference as co-host with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who appeared remotely.

What is happening at the conference?

The International Ukraine Recovery Conference 2023 is the second to be held since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.

More than 1,000 representatives from 61 countries, including private investors, are attending.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is among those set to make an appearance, as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Zelenskyy visits flood-hit region of Kherson

Before the event, Baerbock noted that the challenge was even greater after the destruction of the Kakhova dam, which has flooded large swaths of land along the lower Dnieper River.

Germany was ready to provide "massive new humanitarian aid ready to the families worst affected by destruction, flooding, and displacement," Baerbock said, promising a "reconstruction offensive."

The US secretary of state was expected to announce a new package from Washington at the fundraising forum assistance.

On Tuesday, the European Commission asked member states to back a €50 billion ($55 billion) package to support Ukraine over the next four years.

What will it all cost?

At the first conference, held in Lugano, Switzerland, in July last year, Ukraine's allies committed to supporting the country through an expensive and decades-long recovery.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal told them the cost of rebuilding could reach $750 billion — or even more.

A more recent study by the World Bank, the UN, the European Union and the Ukrainian government placed the estimate for the wider recovery of the economy at $441 billion.

In terms of immediate needs, the World Bank estimates Ukraine needs $14 billion to repair the damage caused by the fighting.

