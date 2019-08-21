Ukraine denies Russia prisoner swap finalized

A much-anticipated prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine has yet to take place, the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday, contradicting earlier reports.

"The process of the prisoner swap is ongoing" the president's office said in a statement, refuting a social media post from a Ukrainian lawmaker that the deal was complete.

Watch video 00:34 Macron, Putin express optimism on Ukraine conflict

Premature announcement?

Politician Anna Islamova had said that Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, who was serving a 20-year jail term in Russia on terrorism charges, was part of the arrangement.

She said the deal also included the freeing of several Ukrainian sailors seized in November last year by the Russian coastguard as they attempted to pass from the Black Sea into the Sea of Azov, along with activists Mykola Karpyuk, Volodymyr Balukh, and Pavlo Hryb.

"The exchange is complete: the sailors, Sentsov, [Mykola] Karpyuk, [Volodymyr] Balukh, and [Pavlo] Hryb are flying home," Islamova wrote on Facebook.

Read more: From political outsider to prime minister

Speculation rife

Rumors about the impending prisoner swap have swirled after a Ukrainian court released a jailed Russian journalist on parole earlier this week, and several high-profile Ukrainian prisoners, including Sentsov, were transferred from far-flung prison colonies to Moscow.

Sentsov has become a symbol of Ukraine's defiance towards Kremlin hostility towards its neighbor.

In the wake of Russia's 2014 annexation of the Crimea peninsula, the filmmaker was arrested and convicted by Moscow for plotting and carrying out attacks there. Human rights groups said the charges levied against him were fabricated.

Sentsov, who went on a 144-day hunger strike in protest of Russia's human rights record, has become Ukraine's best-known political prisoner after he was sent to an Arctic penal colony despite a worldwide drive for his release.

Read more: Evolution of Russia's informational warfare in Ukraine: Interview with Olga Yurkova of Stopfake

EU urges activist's release

Last month, the European Union released a statement demanding the immediate release of 21-year-old Ukrainian Pavlo Hryb.

It said: "The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation upheld a decision by the Russian court sentencing to six years imprisonment Pavlo Hryb, a 21-year old disabled Ukrainian citizen who was abducted from Belarus by the Russian authorities in August 2017. Since then he has been illegally detained in Russia without any substantiated charges."

"The European Union reiterates its expectation that Pavlo Hryb be released immediately."

Watch video 04:30 Share Zelenskiy raises hopes for peace in Ukraine Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3LobJ Zelenskiy raises hopes for peace in Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers have been fighting Russian-backed forces in the east of Ukraine for the last five years, in a war that has resulted in more than 13,000 victims. Occasional fighting still continues despite a supposed ceasefire.

Russia is holding dozens of Ukrainian captives from the conflict as well as the 24 sailors who were captured last year.

mm,jsi/ng (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.