Ukraine demands 'immediate' cease-fire — live updates

Ukraine wants immediate ceasefire and withdrawal before going further

Zelenskyy says Kyiv's negotiators pushing for direct talks with Putin

Ukraine's army expects fresh attacks by Russian forces

Ukrainian officials to try to evacuate more citizens through corridors

To catch up on Sunday's developments on the war in Ukraine, please click here.

This article was last updated at 10:22 UTC/GMT

London mayor slams Russian money laundering in UK capital

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, has called for the empty buildings owned by Russian oligarchs to be used to house Ukrainian refugees, in an interview with broadcaster Times Radio.

Khan said that many of the properties bought up by wealthy Russians remained unused and existed simply as "gold bricks used to launder money."

He said that the government should take back the houses and allow Ukrainians fleeing the violence to stay there, which he said would be a form of "poetic justice."

The UK government has come under fire for the complicated visa system that Ukrainian refugees face to enter the country. UK sanctions against Russia and key Russian oligarchs have also been questioned for their failure to target individuals close to the Kremlin who have business dealings in the UK.

Russia's oligarchs and their sports investments Roman Abramovich (Chelsea) 56-year-old Roman Abramovich was the first Russian billionaire to make a foray into the sports world. His 2003 purchase of Chelsea transformed the Premier League side and created the blueprint for the acquisition of sporting assets by wealthy individuals. Chelsea have since won five league titles and two Champions Leagues, but Abramovich's UK assets have now been frozen by the government.

Russia's oligarchs and their sports investments Alisher Usmanov (Everton) The Uzbekistan-born billionaire Alisher Usmanov was involved with Arsenal before acquiring a majority shareholding in Premier League rivals Everton. He has been hit by sanctions for his support and closeness to President Vladimir Putin that have meant he no longer controls the club. Usmanov's company also sponsored Everton's new stadium and held naming rights.

Russia's oligarchs and their sports investments Maxim Demin (Bournemouth) Apolitical Maxim Demin has avoided the sanctions that have hit his compatriots. He bankrolled Bournemouth's promotion to the Premier League in 2015 but they could not maintain their place in the top division and were relegated in 2020. Demin is now a British citizen.

Russia's oligarchs and their sports investments Dmitry Rybolovlev (AS Monaco & Cercle Bruges) The 56-year-old Dmitry Rybolovlev bought AS Monaco when the club was playing in the French Ligue 2. His investments helped the club return to the top division and helped establish the Monegasques as one of Europe's top addresses. Through AS Monaco, he also bought the Belgian Pro League side Cercle Bruges and returned the once-beleaguered side to prominence.

Russia's oligarchs and their sports investments Valeriy Oyf (Vitesse Arnhem) Ukraine-born Valeriy Oyf has been the owner of Eredivisie side Vitesse Arnhem since 2018. He took over the controlling shares from his friend, the Russian billionaire Alexander Chigrinsky, who had bought the club from Georgian business man Merab Zjordania. While he has not come under any sanctions, the club's unusual silence towards condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine has come under criticism. Author: Lolade Adewuyi



Ukraine: 2 Dead in strike on aircraft factory

Ukrainian authorities say 2 people were killed and 7 were injured after an aircraft factory was hit.

The Antonov factory is known for producing many of the world's largest cargo planes.

Authorities said a large fire broke out after the plant, which also makes passenger planes, was hit.

Russians lose access to Instagram

The popular social media app Instagram was no longer accessible in Russi from Monday after it appeared on a list of "restricted" online resources published by Russia's media regulator Roskomnadzor.

The block follows similar steps taken by Moscow against Facebook and Twitter in early March as it aims to crackdown against criticisms of its invasion into Ukraine.

Instagram is the most used app among young Russians, but on Monday only those with a VPN could refresh the feed.

The social media platform also plays a key role for many small businesses that use it to advertise, conduct sales and communicate with clients.

Watch video 03:03 Odesa prepares to counter Russian offensive

Ukraine to demand immediate ceasefire and withdrawal

One of the Ukrainian negotiators that has been taking part in the rounds of talks between Russia and Ukraine, Mykhailo Podolyak, said ahead of the fourth meeting on Monday that the new talks will focus on achieving a ceasefire.

Podolyak said Ukraine wanted "immediate withdrawal of all troops and security guarantees.

"Only after this can we talk about regional relations and about political differences," Kyiv's lead negotiator Mikhailo Podolyak said in a video statement, adding that there was a "difficult conversation" to be had.

"Although Russia realizes the nonsense of its aggressive actions, it still has a delusion that 19 days of violence against Ukrainian peaceful cities is the right strategy," he added.

Previous talks between the two sides tried to establish humanitarian corridors, which often ended up quickly falling apart.

High-level talks between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in Turkey on Thursday failed to result in an agreement on ending the conflict.

Watch video 02:48 Thousands of foreigners help Ukraine fight Russia

Ukraine announces new corridor plan

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereschuk says the country is set to try to evacuate trapped civilians through 10 humanitarian corridors.

The routes to be established would run from towns near the capital Kyiv and in the eastern region of Luhansk.

Vereschuk also said the government would try again to move a humanitarian convoy carrying food and medicine into the surrounded port city of Mariupol.

Ukraine calls for more weapons and sanctions

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on western states to increase their sanctions against Russia and to supply Ukraine with more weapons.

"To those abroad scared of being 'dragged into WWIII.' Ukraine fights back successfully. We need you to help us fight. Provide us with all necessary weapons," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

"Apply more sanctions on Russia and isolate it fully. Help Ukraine force Putin into failure and you will avert a larger war."

The EU and US, among others, have already brought in a raft of sanctions against Russia, that have seen the value of the ruble fall to historic lows. However, while the US and UK have pledged to stop buying Russian oil and gas, some EU countries, including Germany, have so far refused this proposal due to their reliance on Russia's fossil fuels.

Kyiv has also repeatedly called for a no-fly zone, but NATO has rejected this idea saying that it risks bringing Russia and NATO countries into direct conflict and triggering a much larger-scale war.

Australia and Netherlands take action over downing of MH 17

Australia and the Netherlands have begun joint legal action with the Netherlands against Russia at the International Civil Aviation Organization over the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014.

They added they would rely on "overwhelming evidence" the plane was struck down by a Russian missile driven from Russia into eastern Ukraine.

"Today’s joint action by Australia and the Netherlands is a major step forward in both countries’ fight for truth, justice and accountability for this horrific act of violence, which claimed the lives of 298 victims, 38 of whom called Australia home," Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement on Monday.

The joint action will be taken under Article 84 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation. The Netherlands is separately trying four suspects for murder individually.

Shell hits residential building in Kyiv

Ukrainian emergency services say a shell that hit a residential building in Kyiv's Obolon district has killed one person.

The emergency services had earlier said two bodies were found in the 9-story apartment building, but later revised the figure down.

The online news site Ukrayinska Pravda tweeted a video of the burning and damaged building, which has said to have been hit at about 7:40 am local time.

Russia accuses West of seeking 'artificial default'

The Russian Finance Ministry has accused foreign countries of trying to force Russia into an "artificial default" through unprecedented sanctions over Moscow's war in Ukraine.

The ministry said it might have to repay some loans in roubles as Western sanctions take their toll on the economy.

"The freezing of foreign currency accounts of the Bank of Russia and of the Russian government can be regarded as the desire of a number of foreign countries to organize an artificial default that has no real economic grounds," Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in a statement.

The ministry said it had approved a temporary method for repaying foreign currency debt, but added that sanctions could — in the future — prevent banks from honoring debts in the currency of issue.

In the statement, the ministry said Russia had enough funds to meet its debt obligations.

Germany plans stealth jets after Ukraine rethink — report

Germany is planning to equip its air force with US-built F-35 stealth military jets, according to the dpa news agency.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz last month announced a massive boost in defense spending as the Ukraine conflict forces Berlin to reassess its foreign and defense policies.

Berlin is reportedly seeking to use the Lockheed Martin planes to replace the country's Tornado fleet, introduced more than 40 years ago.

The F-35 is considered the world's most modern combat aircraft. Its unique shape and outer coating, make the jet difficult for enemy radar to detect.

According to sources, Germany plans to buy up to 35 of the planes.

In light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Scholz said he would bring the nation's investments above a key NATO commitment 2% of GDP.

Concerns had previously arisen that buying the F-35 aircraft could scupper joint plans with France to build a joint European combat aircraft.

Taiwan says ASUS withdraws business and staff from Russia

Taiwanese computer maker ASUS will be putting in place a plan to "evacuate" its business and staff from Russia, said economy minister Wang Mei-hua on Monday.

He said Taiwan stands with other democracies and has taken action against Russia, but could not comment on what individual companies were doing.

"Russians have no moral right to use your brilliant technology! It's for peace, not for war!" said Ukraine's vice prime minister, who is also the minister for digital transformation. He had shared a letter on Thursday to ASUS Chairman Jonney Shih calling on the company to end its business in Russia.

Zelenskyy calls for direct talks with Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he will continue negotiating with Russia and said that his delegation "has a clear task" to do everything to facilitate a meeting between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly called for a meeting with Putin, but says that his requests have so far gone unanswered by the Kremlin.

Moscow has not ruled out the idea of a Zelenskyy-Putin meeting, according to Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

However, "we need to understand what should be the result and what will be discussed at this meeting," the spokesman was quoted as saying on Sunday by the Interfax news agency.

Zelenskyy said representatives of the two countries hold daily talks via video conference, adding that they were necessary to allow the establishment of a cease-fire and more humanitarian corridors.

On Sunday, both sides signaled cease-fire talks were making headway. Talks are expected to continue on Monday.

Ukrainian army expects fresh attacks

The Ukrainian army said on Monday that Russian troops were trying to gain a foothold in occupied positions and were preparing several fresh attacks.

"The enemy is forming and moving strategic reserves to our borders," the Ukrainian general staff said in a daily bulletin.

Ukraine's military said that new attacks on Kharkiv, Sumy and Kyiv suburb Brovary were expected.

Ukraine accused Russian forces of destroying stationary military and civilian infrastructure in the country, in contravention of international humanitarian law.

The bulletin said that Russian forces in the eastern Luhansk region were concentrated on advancing towards the city of Severodonetsk. According to the Ukrainian military, Russian forces suffered casualties and retreated from the towns of Topolske and Shpakivka in the Kharkiv region.

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Sunday

Russia said its forces hit a military training facility in western Ukraine, near the Polish border. A Ukrainian regional governor said 35 people were killed and 134 wounded in the attack.

A US filmmaker and journalist was also killed Sunday.

Watch video 02:36 Western Ukraine: At least 35 killed in airstrikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on software companies Microsoft, SAP and Oracle to stop offering support for their products in Russia.

The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, said Russia is at risk of a deep recession that might make it unable to pay its debts.

Russian NGO OVD-Info said that more than 800 people were detained during peace rallies in 37 Russian cities.

Ukraine said it fixed a broken power line to the Chernobyl power plant, which has been seized by Russian troops.

A far-right group has staged a protest in the Serbian capital Belgrade in support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier on Sunday, a new mayor was reportedly installed in southeastern Ukraine's city of Melitopol after the previous mayor Ivan Fedorov was abducted by Russian troops, according to media reports.

sdi/fb (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)