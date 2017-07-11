Ukraine crisis: World leaders condemn Putin for ordering in troops

The UN Security Council on Monday accused Russia of "violating international law" following Russian President Vladimir Putin's move to recognize the separatist territories in eastern Ukraine as "independent."

At an emergency meeting in New York, the US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said that Russia's "attack" on Ukraine "is unprovoked and violates international law."

Thomas-Greenfield shot back against Putin's claim that the troops were on a "peacekeeping" mission.

"He calls them peacekeepers. This is nonsense. We know what they really are," Thomas-Greenfield said.

"The consequences of Russia's actions will be dire, across Ukraine, Europe and the globe," she said.

The US envoy still insisted on a diplomatic path. "We continue to believe that the diplomatic table is the only place where responsible nations resolve their differences."

Ukraine's UN representative Sergiy Kyslytsya demanded Russia withdraw its decision to recognize the two breakaway republics.

"The internationally recognized borders of Ukraine have been and will remain unchangeable regardless of any statements and actions by the Russian federation," Kyslytsya told the chamber.

"We are on our land and we are not afraid of anything or anyone," he added.

As the world reacted to Putin's announcement, top diplomats of EU members states are set to meet Tuesday in Brussels to discuss possible sanctions against Russia, while thee EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell saying sanctions would be imposed in the afternoon.

Germany: Russia 'unmasked itself'

Germany's UN ambassador Antje Leendertse said in the meeting that Russia has revealed its true intentions, with its order to deploy troops to eastern Ukraine's separatist-held regions.

"Russia has repeatedly insisted that it was not party to the Ukrainian conflict. Today it unmasked itself and shows that it always has been," Leendertse told the Council.

"With our allies and partners we will take firm and adequate measures in response to Russia's breach of international law that will have serious economic, political and geostrategic consequences," she said.

Blinken: Russia's move is 'shameful act'

Moscow said Tuesday that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was still willing to hold talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Even during the most difficult moments... we say: we are ready for negotiations," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in remarks aired on YouTube.

But Blinken condemmed Russia's actions in a tweet, after speaking with Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Dmitro Kuleba.

"Russia’s move to recognize the “independence” of so-called republics controlled by its own proxies is a predictable, shameful act. We condemn them in the strongest possible terms," Blinken wrote.

China concerned about 'worsening' situation

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday that he had held a call with Blinken, where he repeated his country's position urging all parties to show restraint and to resolve differences through dialogue.

"The situation in Ukraine is worsening," Wang told Blinken.

Meanwhile, Turkey, which has close relations with both Russia and Ukraine, criticized Moscow's recognition of the two separatist regions, describing it as a "clear violation of Ukraine's political unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity.''

"We find this decision by Russia unacceptable and reject it,'' a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement read, also calling on all parties to use common sense and comply with international law.''

Syria supports Russia's claims

The Syrian regime became one of the lone voices internationally to openly back Russia's support for the two separatist regions.

"Syria supports President Putin's decision to recognize the republics of Luhansk and Donetsk and will cooperate with them," the state-run Syrian News Agency (SANA) reported, quoting the country's foreign minister, Faisal Mikdad.

"What the West is doing against Russia today is similar to what it did against Syria during the terrorist war," he was quoted as saying.

Russia has been a main ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad since war broke out there in 2011.

Watch video 01:37 Putin: 'It is necessary to make a long-overdue decision'

jcg/rt (Reuters, AP, dpa, AFP)