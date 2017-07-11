Ukraine crisis: World leaders condemn Putin for ordering in troops

The UN Security Council on Monday accused Russia of "violating international law" following Russian President Vladimir Putin's move to recognize the separatist territories in eastern Ukraine as "independent."

At an emergency meeting in New York, the US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said that Russia's "attack" on Ukraine "is unprovoked and violates international law."

Thomas-Greenfield shot back against Putin's claim that the troops were on a "peacekeeping" mission.

"He calls them peacekeepers. This is nonsense. We know what they really are," Thomas-Greenfield said.

"The consequences of Russia's actions will be dire, across Ukraine, Europe and the globe," she said.

The US envoy still insisted on a diplomatic path. "We continue to believe that the diplomatic table is the only place where responsible nations resolve their differences."

Ukraine's UN representative Sergiy Kyslytsya demanded Russia withdraw its decision to recognize the two breakaway republics.

"The internationally recognized borders of Ukraine have been and will remain unchangeable regardless of any statements and actions by the Russian federation," Kyslytsya told the chamber.

"We are on our land and we are not afraid of anything or anyone," he added.

Russia's UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, said Moscow was still "open to diplomacy," and claimed that Russia did not intend to allow "a new bloodbath in Donbas."

