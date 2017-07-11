Ukraine crisis: Macron meets with Putin in Moscow

French President Emmanuel Macron told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin he hoped talks in Moscow could lead to an easing of tensions over Ukraine.

"This discussion can make a start in the direction in which we need to go, which is towards a de-escalation," Macron said at the start of the meeting.

He added that he hoped to "avoid a war" and "build elements of confidence, stability and visibility for everyone."

Putin said Moscow and Paris had common concerns over the security situation in Europe, and that France has for years worked towards a solution to the Ukraine conflict.

The two are set set to hold a press conference later in the day.

Why are the talks taking place?

Macron's visit to Moscow comes as Western leaders fear a possible Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine amid a massive buildup of Russian troops at the border.

Russia has denied it is planning to invade but has made a number of security demands to the US and NATO.

These include calling on NATO to stop its eastward expansion and to give guarantees that it will not accept Ukraine as a member.

The French president will travel to Kyiv on Tuesday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the situation.

What did Moscow say ahead of the talks with Macron?

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "The situation is too complex to expect decisive breakthroughs in one meeting," though he added that a "substantive and lengthy" discussion was expected.

Peskov underlined the importance of Macron's visit in view of the fact that France currently holds the rotating presidency of the European Union.

"Macron told Putin himself that he is coming with certain ideas to find possible options for defusing tensions in Europe," Peskov added.

Macron's visit is part of a wider European push to reduce tensions

The diplomatic efforts to defuse the Ukraine crisis

Monday is also seeing German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visiting Kyiv with Czech, Slovak and Austrian counterparts for a two-day visit, as a week of intense diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions kicks off.

On the other side of the Atlantic, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is to meet on Monday with US President Joe Biden in Washington, before holding talks next week with Putin and Zelenskyy.

Scholz is also to meet Macron and Polish President Andrzej Duda in Berlin on Tuesday, a German government spokesperson has said.

