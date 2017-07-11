Ukraine crisis: Germany halts Nord Stream 2 approval

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that Germany has taken steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia.

He told reporters in Berlin that his government was taking the measure in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine.

"That sounds technical, but it is the necessary administrative step so there can be no certification of the pipeline and without this certification, Nord Stream 2 cannot begin operating," Scholz said.

Scholz calls Putin's actions 'unjustified and incomprehensible'

The German chancellor labeled Russian President Vladimir Putin's recognition of the separatist territories in eastern Ukraine "unjustified and incomprehensible."

Speaking at a joint press conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, Scholz said Moscow needed to be held to account for its actions.

"Now it is down to the international community to respond to this unilateral, unjustified and incomprehensible action taken by the Russian president. We need to coordinate our approach … in order to send a clear signal to Moscow that activities of this kind cannot remain without consequences."

Scholz said Germany's energy needs would need to be reassessed by the relevant government authority.

"The department of the German ministry of economics will reassess the security of our supply needs in light of what has taken place."

The German chancellor continued to push diplomacy as a way of averting what he called a "disaster."

"In this phase it is important, apart from initial sanctions, to prevent a further escalation and with it a disaster. All of our diplomatic efforts will be aimed at achieving this."

Why is the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline contentious?

Construction of the pipeline project has been completed, but the project still needed regulatory certification from German authorities before the gas could be delivered.

The pipeline has been a source of contention with the US, which has expressed concern that it increases European dependence on Russia for its energy needs.

Earlier this month US President Joe Biden said there would be no chance of the project going ahead if Russian tanks and troops crossed the Ukraine border.

Nord Stream 2 would double the amount of gas flowing from Russia to Germany and would bypass Ukraine, owing to it running along the bed of the Baltic Sea.

Watch video 02:44 The Ukraine crisis and Germany's Nord Stream 2 dilemma

kb/rt (AP, dpa, Reuters)