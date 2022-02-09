Ukraine crisis: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz seeking his role

Reserved, pragmatic, and as quietly as possible — that is how German Chancellor Olaf Scholz does politics. But in the past few weeks, a growing number of critics say he is too quiet and Scholz has seen his approval ratings tumble in the polls. Internationally, he faces the accusation of hiding without making his position clear on the crisis in Ukraine.

Above all, the criticism stems from the German refusal to deliver arms to Ukraine, as it is a "crisis region." Even under former Chancellor Angela Merkel, this policy met with little international approval. After all, German weapons manufacturers have been doing business with Egypt, Israel and the Kurds for years. What's the difference?

Critics have also noted with astonishment how the German government seems to try to keep the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline off the list of possible sanctions against Moscow. The pipeline, which runs through the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, has been completed and is awaiting approval before going into operation. In line with his center-left Social Democrat Party (SPD) Scholz in December described it as a "private-sector project" and the approval process is "completely apolitical."

Watch video 01:25 Ukraine-Russia crisis: How reliable is Germany?

Visibly annoyed

The US in particular has been asking whether Germany is still a reliable partnerwhen it comes to Russia and Ukraine. An unusually gruff Scholz called the suggestion "nonsense," in an interview with US broadcaster CNN on Monday, shortly after his meeting with President Joe Biden in Washington. The chancellor appeared visibly annoyed that the public perception of his attitude seemed so different to how he and his advisors see the situation.

The chancellor's office has said that hard work has been going on behind the scenes for weeks to find a peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis. In addition, they said, there is ongoing coordination with the European and transatlantic partners as to what should happen in the event of a further escalation. "Intense preparations are being carried out so that we can impose the necessary sanctions in the event of military aggression against Ukraine," said the chancellor in Washington.

Is there a lack of public transparency or is this all the result of a perception error?

"This federal government is unlucky to have just come into office when this crisis exploded politically and developed into a major transatlantic, Euro-Atlantic crisis," said the former head of the Munich Security Conference, Wolfgang Ischinger.

Watch video 01:48 Ukraine crisis unleashes diplomatic frenzy

Marathon diplomacy

The French president spent five hours negotiating with his Russian counterpart in Moscow on Monday, then flew to Kyiv to see Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, before coming to Berlin. On Tuesday evening, Olaf Scholz held talks with Macron and Polish President Andrzej Duda in the Chancellery to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

Scholz has a busy schedule ahead: visits to Kyiv and Moscow are scheduled for next week. In the meantime, a new flurry of visitors will be in Berlin. First the chancellor will receive Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, followed by the heads of government from the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

Both the Baltic states and Poland are on edge due to their proximity to Ukraine and Russia, with Andrzej Duda commenting during his Berlin visit that "we are in the most difficult situation since 1989," when the Soviet Union began to collapse.

Watch video 01:26 Nord Stream 2 pipeline still without permit

Nord Stream 2

As Eastern Europe becomes increasingly nervous about what Duda calls the "unprecedented" Russian deployment of Russian troops, regional governments have expressed their desire for allies to be tougher on Moscow.

One of the tools, according to Poland, is the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that connects Russia with Germany through the Baltic Sea. Construction on the controversial pipline is finished, but has not yet met with final approval.

"If Russia invades, that means tanks and troops crossing the border of Ukraine, again, then there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2. WE will put an end to it," US President Biden stressed on Monday at a joint press conference with the German chancellor, who seemed reluctant to give a clear statement.

SPD sympathy with Russia

His apparent ambivalence is no accident. Scholz has to take into account many differing opinions within his own party. Traditionally, many in the SPD have a degree of sympathy for Moscow. In the 1980s, the SPD considered rapprochement with the Soviet Union. Some members of the SPD from the former East Germany have connections with Russia that date back to a divided Germany.

Nord Stream 2 ends in the northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The SPD head of government there, Premier Manuela Schwesig, has been working hard to secure the construction of the pipeline for years, and wants it to go ahead. As does her fellow party member and ex-Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, a personal friend of Vladimir Putin.

Vladimir Putin and Gerhard Schröder have long been friends

Immediately after loosing the 2005 election to Merkel and her center-right Christian Democrats (CDU), Schröder pivoted to the Russian gas business. He is currently the chairman of the shareholders' committee for Nord Stream AG, and board of directors chair for Nord Stream 2 AG. He heads up the supervisory board at Russian state energy giant Rosneft, and was recently nominated to the supervisory board for state oil company Gazprom.

CDU foreign affairs spokeman Roderich Kiesewetter sees the Kremlin's fingerprints all over the Gazprom nomination, describing it as "a move by Russia to create a divide in the German government with regards to Nord Stream 2 and thereby to discredit Germany as a whole."

But Chancellor Olaf Scholz has vehemently denied that Schröder plays any role in government policy.

"He doesn't speak for the government. He doesn't work for the government. He's not the government. I'm chancellor now and Germany's policies are what you hear from me," he told CNN.

Scholz has justified his position by saying that Germany should not damage its role as mediator in the conflict. He does not want to "lay all our cards out on the table," because, "that on the Russian side they understand: a lot more could happen, more than you think."

This article was originally written in German.

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.