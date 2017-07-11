Ukraine crisis: EU proposes Russia sanctions package

The presidents of the European Commission and European Council confirmed a draft of sanctions will be formally tabled against Russia Tuesday.

The measures are set to be approved later in the day as part of the EU's response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

Putin's announcement on Monday was followed by his signature on a decree on the deployment of Russian troops to Donetsk and Luhansk, which he called "peacekeepers." The move drew international condemnation.

The EU had warned there would be "massive consequences" for Russia's economy if Moscow invaded Ukraine.

Earlier on Tuesday, Germany halted the approval process for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia.

What's being considered?

European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that sanctions would be finalized at a meeting of EU foreign ministers at 4 p.m. (1500 GMT).

The draft proposal said all those who were involved in the "illegal decision" in Ukraine would be personally targeted by sanctions.

Banks financing Russian military and other operations in those territories are also included.

The EU said it will thwart the Russian state and government's ability to access the EU capital and financial markets and services.

Additionally, trade from Donetsk and Luhansk with the EU will also be targeted.

jcg/rt (dpa, AFP)