Ukraine crisis: EU agrees to Russia sanctions package

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian confirmed on Tuesday that EU sanctions against Russia had been "unanimously agreed to" by the bloc's top diplomats.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said the raft of penalites "will hurt Russia, and it will hurt a lot.''

The measures will now be formally approved by Brussels as part of the EU's response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

Putin's announcement on Monday was followed by his signature on a decree on the deployment of Russian troops to Donetsk and Luhansk, which he called "peacekeepers." The move drew international condemnation.

The EU had warned there would be "massive consequences" for Russia's economy if Moscow invaded Ukraine.

Earlier on Tuesday, Germany halted the approval process for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia.

What's in the sanctions?

The draft proposal said all those who were involved in the "illegal decision" in Ukraine would be personally targeted by sanctions.

Banks financing the Russian military and other operations in those territories are also included.

The EU said it will thwart the Russian state and government's ability to access the EU capital and financial markets and services.

Additionally, trade from Donetsk and Luhansk with the EU will also be targeted.

