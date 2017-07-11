Ukraine crisis: Diplomacy continues amid fears of Russian escalation

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said late Thursday that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken would meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov late next week "if there is no further invasion of Ukraine."

The announcement came hours after Blinken addressed the UN Security Council and warned that US intelligence shows Russian forces are preparing to attack Ukraine in the "coming days."

Watch video 00:41 Blinken: 'Russia plans to manufacture a pretext for its attack'

Price said the meeting was initiated by the US "because we believe the only responsible way to resolve this crisis is through diplomacy and dialogue."

US President Joe Biden is also scheduled to speak with NATO allies Friday to continue coordinating a path for Russia to de-escalate.

Munich Security Conference to begin without Russia

Germany's top annual geopolitical event, the Munich Security Conference, kicks off its main program of panels and world leader talks Friday.

This year's event is overshadowed by the fear of a large-scale war in Ukraine, with a meeting of the G7 foreign ministers on the crisis scheduled on the sidelines.

Watch video 19:58 Wolfang Ischinger: Capabilities for full-scale war exist

Russia decided not to send a delegation this year.

Ahead of the opening ceremony, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said, "It is a loss that Russia is not taking advantage of this opportunity."

"With an unprecedented deployment of troops on the border with Ukraine and Cold War demands, Russia is challenging fundamental principles of the European peace order," Baerbock said in a statement.

Moscow needs to show "serious steps towards de-escalation," she added.

US Vice President Kamala Harris and Blinken, the most senior US officials present at this year's event, arrived in Germany late Thursday.

Watch video 05:32 Ukraine: A region gripped by fear

EU 'ready to mobilize' humanitarian aid

The EU Commission vice-president, Margaritis Schinas, told German newspaper Die Welt in comments published Friday that the EU could expect anywhere between 20,000 and over one million refugees in the event of military escalation in Ukraine.

He also said that roughly 20,000 EU citizens remain in Ukraine at present. In the event of a dramatic escalation of hostilities, they would likely need assistance to evacuate the country.

The EU is "ready to mobilize significant humanitarian aid and help with civilian protection," he said.

ar/fb (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)