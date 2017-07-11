Ukraine crisis casts political shadow over Eurovision Song Contest pick

Last Saturday, Ukrainian singer Alina Pash's long cherished dream came true — the 28-year-old won a television competition with an electrifying rendition of her song, "Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors" to qualify for this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Turin in May.

With around 180 million viewers every year, the Eurovision is one of the biggest music competitions in the world. But, then came a dramatic turnaround: The artist reached out to her followers on Instagram with an emotional statement, withdrawing from the Eurovision.

Pash admitted it was a difficult step to take, but she said she did not want to be part of this "dirty story” and the "virtual war and hate" anymore.

Controversy around Crimea trip

So, what exactly had happened? Shortly after qualifying for Eurovision for Ukraine, it emerged that the artist had traveled to Crimea in 2015. A trip to the peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014 in violation of international law, is not illegal in Ukraine, but special travel documents are required.

In the past few days, Pash was alleged to have traveled there with forged documents. The confusion worsened when Pash initially claimed she had traveled to Crimea by plane via Moscow, which would be illegal under Ukrainian rules. But, she later said she had taken the more arduous route by bus and had gone there solely for private reasons.

Although the singer was subsequently "suspended" by public broadcaster UA:PBC until the exact circumstances were clarified, it did little to calm heightened passions.

On social networks, the artist was labeled a traitor and trolled under the hashtag #AlinaPash. Lawmaker Victoria Sumar from the European Solidarity party spoke out on her Facebook page, saying that Alina Pash's decision to pull out of the Eurovision Song Contest was the right one.

"The country today certainly cannot afford to tolerate lies. Especially not any games with the aggressor Russia," wrote the well-known media expert, who was one of the co-founders of public broadcasting in Ukraine.

Producer slams Pash

Popular music producer and TV presenter Igor Kondratyuk also waded into the debate and criticized Pash in the online newspaper "Oglyadatsh.”

"I don't know how she was allowed to participate in the national selection at all, if she approves of something like illegal border crossings. She certainly didn't cover herself in glory with that," Kondratyuk wrote.

Referring to Russia, he added: "Either we fight with the aggressor or pretend to fight. Culture is one of the fronts. Those who do not understand this should try to smarten up."

Political tensions routinely plague Eurovision

It's not the first time that the turbulent relationship between Moscow and Kyiv has led to a political controversy around Eurovision. In 2019, pop singer Maruv pulled out of the contest after the Ukrainian Broadcasting Council demanded, among other things, that she refrain from giving concerts in Russia.

The same year, Ukrainian singers Anna and Maria Opanasyuk, who come from Crimea, were criticized because they had not clearly answered the question of who Crimea belonged to.

In 2017, Ukraine denied entry to Russian singer Yulia Samoylova because she had also performed in Crimea. The biggest scandal erupted in 2016 when Crimean Tatar, Jamala won the Eurovision with her song "1944" which deals with Stalin, Crimea and claims of ethnic cleansing.

After the heated debates caused by Alina Pash's trip to Crimea, organizers of the public broadcasting company, Suspilne, in Kyiv are keen to soothe tensions.

A day after Pash's withdrawal, a commission of public television broadcasters announced that the second-placed band "Kalush Orchestra" would represent Ukraine in Turin in May with their song "Stefania."

MP Victoria Sumar said it was a very good decision. "I am happy for the band "Kalush." They have a great song and I think Europe will appreciate our heartfelt folk rap. In this case, justice and truth have won," she said.

This story was originally published in German.