 Ukraine court releases key MH17 witness | News | DW | 05.09.2019

News

Ukraine court releases key MH17 witness

Shortly before a planned prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine, a court in Kyiv has released on bail a man suspected of involvement in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014.

MH17 key witness is released ahead of Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap (AFP/S. Supinsky)

A Ukrainian court on Thursday released on bail a man suspected of involvement in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014.

The news broke shortly before Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was optimistic about an impending prisoner swap with Ukraine.

Watch video 01:25

Malaysia Airlines MH17 crash five years on

Volodymyr Tsemakh worked as a former commander of Russian-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine, according to Ukraine's Security Service. The judge recommended that he is released immediately pending further investigations.

Noteably, he was one of the people identified as a possible candidate to be exchanged in the imminent Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap.

A contentious release

Tsemakh was released despite international community calling for Ukraine not to allow him to travel to Russia. Dutch prosecutors fear this would mean a loss of a key witness in the investigation into Flight MH17, which was shot down en-route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.

The Dutch prosecutors were supported by 40 European politicans who wrote to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy with the same request, according to European Parliament member Kati Piri. European lawmakers described him as a "key subject" and asked that Kiev make him still available for testimony into the probe.

Despite the release, appellate court judge Yury Sliva in Kiev cautioned him to remain available for questioning and not attempt to flee.
      

Normalising relations

The release of Tsemakh came as Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he was finalising the much-anticipated prisoner swap and that the swap could involve a large number of people, although it is not yet known how many, or who this will be.

Putin said he hoped that this would lead to a normalization of relations between the two countries.

 

 

 

more to come...

kmm/rt (Reuters, AP)

