Nicole Frölich | Sonia Phalnikar in Kyiv

08/27/2024 August 27, 2024

In a press conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov again called on their Western allies to lift arms restrictions. Kyiv also confirmed it had used Western-made F-16 jets to fight off Russia's latest attack. DW's Sonia Phalnikar reports.