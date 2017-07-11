Ukraine claims strike on Russian military checkpoints — live updates

Ukraine strikes Russian military checkpoints, killing at least 13

Lithuanian Foreign Ministry confirms it will allow transit of Russian goods towards Kaliningrad

Ukraine says Black Sea security a 'priority' for the safe export of grain

This article was last updated at 0845 GMT/UTC

Switzerland issues 'war crimes' warning to firms trading stolen Ukrainian resources

Swiss persecutors are currently conducting a criminal investigation into commodities firms allegedly trading in stolen raw materials from Ukraine.

"Commercializing looted raw materials could constitute a war crime," Swiss Attorney-General Stefan Blättler wrote in a column for the national newspaper Le Temps.

Although he said investigations were underway, he did not provide specific details.

The issue has come to light after allegations that invading Russian forces pillaged grain and coal reserves. The Kremlin has denied such claims.

Ukraine claims airstrike on Russian checkpoints near Kherson

Ukrainian forces have continued to strike Russian positions around the port city of Kherson, according to official reports.

Ukraine launched an attack on two military checkpoints in the Russian-held town of Nova Kakhovka on Thursday.

Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesperson for the Odesa regional administration, said the airstrike killed 13 "occupiers." The account has not yet been independently verified.

It follows a Tuesday attack on Nova Kakhovka in which Ukrainian forces claim to have killed 52 people, and the Russian-installed authorities area reported at least seven fatalities.

Russia risks losing momentum: UK intelligence

A British intelligence assessment claimed Russian forces "have achieved no significant territorial advances" in the Donbas over the past 72 hours and run the risk of losing momentum.

This is a change from when Russia captured the frontline city of Lysychanska week ago.

"The ageing vehicles, weapons, and Soviet-era tactics used by Russian forces do not lend themselves to quickly regaining or building momentum unless used in overwhelming mass — which Russia is currently unable to bring to bear," the UK Defense Ministry said in its daily briefing.

Additionally, the ministry said that despite four-way talks in Istanbul on grain exports and successful prisoner exchanges, the prospect of a peace negotiation remains slim.

German energy regulator: Heating bills to triple

Germany's energy regulator has estimated that monthly heating bills could triple next year due to a decrease in Russian gas imports.

"For those now receiving their heating bill, the payments are already doubling — and that is before taking into account the Ukraine war," Federal Network Agency chief Klaus Müller told Germany's RND news outlet.

Watch video 01:17 Gas supply: How will Germany cope in winter?

Müller said higher procurement costs could be met with subsidies for gas companies or by passing the cost on to consumers while offering state assistance to those unable to pay the increased prices.

Germany is heavily reliant on imported Russian gas, supplies of which have dropped since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Müller said that private households would be protected during an energy crisis under German and European law.

"Even in the worst-case scenario, Germany will continue to get gas from Norway and from terminals in Belgium and Holland, and soon directly from terminals on the German coast," he stressed.

Lithuania says it will allow Russian goods to transit toward Kaliningrad

Lithuania's Foreign Ministry has confirmed that it will allow sanctioned Russian goods to transit through its territory to the Russian exclave Kaliningrad, following the release of new guidelines by the European Commission.

Kaliningrad, which is bordered by Poland and Lithuania, has had some freight transport from mainland Russia cut off since June 17 due to sanctions. Moscow said that this amounted to an illegal blockade.

Under the new guidelines released by the European Commission on Wednesday, Lithuania will only be allowed to block rail shipments of certain goods that have dual civilian and military use.

"This decision, which removes restrictions on a certain range of products transported by rail, is a demonstration of realism and common sense," Reuters cited a Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson as saying. "Although we still have questions about the contents of this document."

Kaliningrad regional Governor Anton Alikhanov said in a Telegram post that the new guidelines are "only the first step needed."

"We will continue to work towards the complete removal of restrictions," Alikhanov said.

Ukraine lobbies US for longer-range missiles

Kyiv is pushing for Washington to supply it with longer-range missiles, Ukrainian lawmaker Fedir Venyslavsky said.

Currently, the Ukrainian army has missiles with a range of 70 kilometers (43 miles) for the HIMARS rocket launchers recently supplied by Washington. Missiles for the HIMARS launchers can have ranges of up to 500 kilometers.

The Tochka-U missiles currently used by Ukraine for longer-range strikes have a range of up to 120 kilometers but are less precise than those used for HIMARS rocket launchers.

The Crimean Bridge, which connects Russia to annexed Crimea, is some 260 kilometers from the frontline. The bridge could fall into the range of a Ukrainian strike if Kyiv were supplied with longer-range missiles.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described Ukraine's rumored plans to target the Crimean Bridge as "terror." He added that the bridge was sufficiently protected against potential strikes.

The US has long declined to provide Kyiv with longer-range missiles due to fears that Ukraine could use them to launch strikes on Russian territory and further escalate the conflict.

Ukraine proposes 'navigation algorithm' for grain exports

Head of the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Andriy Yermak, said Kyiv had proposed the formation of a "basic navigation algorithm" that would allow grain exports through the Black Sea. Yermak made the comments following a meeting between Ukrainian, Russian and Turkish military delegations and UN officials in Istanbul.

"Black Sea security is a priority in the issue of resuming of Ukrainian agricultural export. That is why Ukraine has proposed to form a basic navigation algorithm for the Black Sea."

According to Yermak, the proposal will "ensure" the continuation of Ukraine's grain exports and "guarantee food security for millions of people."

"Based on the results of today's meeting, the parties agreed to form a Joint Coordination Center under the UN auspices," Yermak said, adding that the center will be located in Istanbul. The task of the UN-managed body will be to "carry out general monitoring and coordination of safe navigation in the Black Sea."

What happened Wednesday in Russia's war against Ukraine

The United States called on Russia to immediately release Ukrainians it has forced out of their home country and allow outside observers.

Talks between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and UN officials on resuming Black Sea exports of Ukraine grain resulted in an agreement to form a coordination center to ensure the safety of routes, the Turkish defense minister said.

The European Union will continue not to recognize new Russian passports issued to Ukrainians, the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell said.

Russian energy giant Gazprom said it could not guarantee the good functioning of the Nord Stream pipeline.

A Moscow court ordered opposition politician Ilya Yashin remain in jail for two months pending an investigation into the spreading of "fake information" about Russia's army.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the military is "planning and preparing for full liberation" of Russian-occupied cities near the country's Black Sea coast.

Click here for more details on Wednesday's events in Russia's war against Ukraine.

sdi/kb (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)