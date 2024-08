Clare Richardson

08/04/2024 August 4, 2024

The Ukrainian military says it has sunk a Russian submarine during an attack on the port of Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea. Kyiv says it also damaged an advanced air defense system. This comes as Russian troops have made sustained gains in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk. DW spoke with military analyst Frank Ledwige about the significance of the strikes.