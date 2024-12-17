  1. Skip to content
Ukraine claims responsibility for killing of Russian General

Marianna Evenstein
December 17, 2024

Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov and his assistant died after an explosive device was detonated in a residential area in Moscow. A Ukrainian official said the country's security service carried out the attack.

https://p.dw.com/p/4oFhF
