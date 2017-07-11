Ukraine: Cease-fire talks resume as thousands flee Mariupol — live updates

The PMs of Poland, Czech Republic and Slovenia are visiting Kyiv

UK to host 'Joint Expeditionary Force' leaders from northern Europe later

Four residential buildings have been hit in several Kyiv districts, killing at least two people

Fourth round of Russia-Ukraine talks has resumed

This article was last updated at 13:44 UTC/GMT

Catch up on Monday's developments as Ukraine demanded an "immediate" cease-fire.

France to offer diplomatic help to Russian state TV protester

President Emmanuel Macron said France will support the woman who interrupted a live news bulletin on Russia's state TV Channel One to denounce the war in Ukraine.

"We're obviously taking diplomatic steps to offer help, either through our embassy or in a different form," Macron told journalists.

He also added that he will raise the issue in his next phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The protester, Marina Ovsyannikova, was heard shouting "stop the war. No to war," as the news anchor continued to read from her teleprompter.

The Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier called the incident "an act of hooliganism."

Watch video 01:09 Russian journalist protests war on live TV

Ukraine-Russia talks resume

Ukrainian negotiator and presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter that the fourth round of talks between Ukraine and Russia, which were paused yesterday, resumed on Tuesday afternoon.

The talks are being held over a video conference. Podolyak reiterated on Tuesday that, for Kyiv, the meeting would focus on "general regulation matters, ceasefire [and] withdrawal of troops."

Previous rounds of talks had focused on establishing local ceasefires to set up humanitarian corridors, but these quickly fell apart several times.

Higher-level talks between the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Turkey last Thursday failed to produce any diplomatic solutions to the conflict.

Kremlin: Military operation going to plan

Russia's Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev says Moscow's military operation in Ukraine is going to plan.

He also claimed US advisers in Ukraine were helping Kyiv develop biological weapons, RIA Novosti, a Russian state-owned domestic news agency, reported.

UK adds 350 more Russia sanctions

The British government has announced an additional 350 listings under its Russia sanctions regime and nine new listings under its cyber sanctions regime.

Among those sanctioned were Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov and foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, the foreign office said.

Andrey Melnichenko, an oil investor who built a European business empire with an estimated net worth of $4.7 billion (€4.27 billion), and Russia's defense minister Sergei Shoigu, were also among those hit in the new listings.

"We are going further and faster than ever in hitting those closest to Putin — from major oligarchs, to his prime minister, and the propagandists who peddle his lies and disinformation,"

Foreign Minister Liz Truss said in a statement.

The latest round of sanctions on Tuesday included elites with a net worth of £100 billion pounds (€119 billion, $130.63 billion).

Kyiv death toll rises from overnight strikes

The death toll has risen to four in Kyiv following overnight and early morning strikes in the Ukrainian capital, mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"Rescuers are still extinguishing the flames from early morning," he said on the Telegram messaging app.

"Today is a difficult and dangerous moment," he continued. "The capital is the heart of Ukraine, and it will be defended. Kyiv, which is currently the symbol and forward operating base of Europe's freedom and security, will not be given up by us."

Scholz: All avenues of diplomacy open for cease-fire

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday all diplomatic channels should remain open as Europe seeks to end the conflict.

"It is a question of using all the formats of dialogue and maintaining them ... and of pressing for a cease-fire to come soon, so that it comes immediately," he told reporters after meeting Jordan's King Abdullah in Berlin.

Scholz also welcomed the news of the leaders of Poland, Czech Republic and Slovenia visiting Kyiv.

Watch video 03:39 Leaders of Germany, Turkey press for ceasefire: Hans Brandt reports

Zelenskyy: Aiding Ukraine will help all of Europe stay safe

In helping Ukraine, Europe will also be protecting itself as "we are all targets of Russia," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told a meeting of Joint Expeditionary Force leaders via video link on Tuesday.

"You know the kind of weapon we need ... without your support it would be very difficult I'm very grateful but I want to say that we need more ... I do hope that you will be able to enhance that scope and you will see how this will protect your security, your safety," Zelenskyy told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Nordic and Baltic leaders who are meeting in London to discuss security.

New Zealand announces new measures to support Ukraine

New Zealand introduced a new policy on Tuesday that will allow close to 4,000 family members of Ukrainian-born citizens to move to the country and announced another 4 million New Zealand dollars ($2.7 million, €2.4 million) in humanitarian aid.

Three million flee Ukraine, nearly half of whom have been children

In less than three weeks, around 1.5 million children have fled Ukraine, meaning nearly one child has become a refugee every second, the United Nations said Tuesday.

In the latest figures from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), more than three million people have now fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on February 24.

"On average, every day over the last 20 days in Ukraine, more than 70,000 children have become refugees," James Elder, spokesman for the UN children's agency UNICEF, told reporters in Geneva.

That amounts to around "55 every minute, so almost one per second," he said, stressing that "this crisis in terms of speed and scale is unprecedented since World War II."

Watch video 06:05 Hundreds manage to flee Mariupol: Mathias Bölinger reports

Elder warned that "like all children driven from their homes by war and conflicts, Ukrainian children arriving in those border countries are at significant risk of family separation, of violence, of sexual exploitation and trafficking. They're in desperate need of safety, stability and child protection services," he said.

Kyiv brings in curfew as onslaught increases

Kyiv has imposed a curfew from 8 p.m. (1800 GMT) Tuesday to 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Most residents will only be allowed to leave their homes to seek refuge in shelters and bunkers, the Ukrainian capital's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, wrote on Telegram.

"Therefore, I call on all Kyivis to prepare for the fact that they will have to stay at home for two days or in the shelter in case of an alarm," Klitschko said.

The move comes as Kyiv comes under increased attacks from Russian troops, with residential buildings being hit, and fatalities reported by officials.

Kremlin: Anti-war protest was 'hooliganism'

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the actions of a woman who interrupted a live news bulletin on Russian state television to denounce the war in Ukraine amounted to "hooliganism."

The protester, in an extraordinary act of dissent on Monday, held up a placard behind the presenter which read: "Stop the war. Don’t believe the propaganda. They’re lying to you" while shouting "Stop the war. No to war."

But Peskov told reporters: "As far as this woman is concerned, this is hooliganism. He also praised Channel One for objective reporting.

'Massive destruction' at Dnipro airport

Rocket strikes have caused "massive destruction" at the airport in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, regional governor Valentin Reznichenko said on Tuesday.

"During the night the enemy attacked the Dnipro airport. Two strikes. The runway was destroyed. The terminal is damaged. Massive destruction," Reznichenko said on Telegram.

"It will take a lot of time to recover. We will win!" he added.

EU adds more Russia sanctions

The European Union formally gave the green light on Tuesday to a new raft of sanctions against Russia, which include bans on investments in the Russian energy sector, luxury goods exports and imports of steel products from the country.

The sanctions, which will take effect on Tuesday, will hit Russia's major oil outlets Rosneft, Transneft and Gazprom Neft, according to Reuters.

The ban on Russian steel imports is estimated to affect €3.3 billion ($3.6 billion) worth of products, the European Commission said.

Watch video 03:54 EU not fast-tracking Ukraine membership

The sanctions will also freeze the assets of more business leaders who support the Kremlin, including Roman Abramovich, the billionaire owner of Chelsea Football Club who was subjected to sanctions by the UK government last week.

A jet linked to Abramovich landed in Moscow early on Tuesday, after a brief stop in Istanbul, plane tracking data showed. Prior to that the jet was in Israel.

The UK government has sanctioned Abramovich, seen here at Ben-Gurion International Airport in Lod near Tel Aviv

Polish, Czech, Slovenian PMs head for Kyiv

The prime ministers of Poland, Czech Republic and Slovenia will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev on Tuesday.

"The purpose of the visit is to confirm the unequivocal support of the entire European Union for the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine and to present a broad package of support for the Ukrainian state and society," the Polish government said in a statement.

The visit — which was organised "in agreement with" European Council chief Charles Michel and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen — comes amid deadly Russian strikes on the Ukrainian capital.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala tweeted: "Today, we are going together with PM of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, deputy PM Jaroslaw Kaczynski and PM of Slovenia Janez Jansa to Kiev as representatives of the European Council to meet with president Zelenskyy and PM Shmyhal."



Russian attacks on Kyiv intensify

Strikes on residential areas in Kyiv killed at least two people early on Tuesday morning, emergency services said, as Russian troops intensified their attacks on the Ukrainian capital.

The casualties came after a strike hit a 16-storey building in the Sviatoshynsky district, the emergency service said in a Facebook post, adding that 27 people had been rescued from the construction.

Another residential building in the Podilsk area also came under attack, the emergency service said, causing "a fire" that "started on the first five floors of a ten-storey residential building on Mostytska street as a result of ammunition fire."

Watch video 02:02 Ukrainians left homeless by shelling in Kyiv

Zelenskyy adviser: Peace agreement likely by May

The war is likely to be over by May when Russia runs out of resources to continue its onslaught, according to an adviser to the Ukrainian president's chief of staff.

"I think that no later than in May, early May, we should have a peace agreement, maybe much earlier, we will see, I am talking about the latest possible dates," Oleksiy Arestovich said.

"We are at a fork in the road now: there will either be a peace deal struck very quickly, within a week or two, with troop withdrawal and everything, or there will be an attempt to scrape together some, say, Syrians for a round two and, when we grind them too, an agreement by mid-April or late April."

Even once peace is agreed, skirmishes could continue for a year, according to Arestovich, although Kyiv insists on the complete removal of Moscow troops from Ukraine.

Watch video 05:43 Russian demands on Ukraine have changed very little: DW's Nick Connolly

China denies that Russia asked for help

China has refuted claims by US officials that Russia had sought military assistance from Beijing.

"The US has repeatedly spread malicious disinformation against China on the Ukraine issue," the Chinese embassy in London told news agency Reuters in a statement.

"China has been playing a constructive role in promoting peace talks," the statement continued.

"The top priority now is to ease the situation, instead of adding fuel to the fire, and work for diplomatic settlement rather than further escalate the situation."

Russia has also denied making such a request.

Watch video 06:57 NATO insider: ‘One of the most critical points of the war so far’

Met opera holds special Ukraine benefit

The Metropolitan Opera in New York, known as the "Met," held a special benefit concert for Ukraine on Monday night.

The 90-minute program started with a rendition of Ukraine's national anthem led by Ukrainian bass-baritone Vladyslav Buialskyi.

Last week, the Met dropped Russian soprano Anna Netrebko from future performances as she declined to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Members of the Metropolitan Opera company stand in solidarity with the proud Ukrainian people, so strong in the face of such injustice, destruction and death," Met general manager Peter Gelb said while speaking from the stage.

The concert was broadcast on Ukrainian public radio.

Zelenskyy: Russia didn't expect such resistance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address late on Monday that Russia "didn't expect such resistance" in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said that the Russian military was responsible for war crimes and vowed to hold Russian leadership accountable.

"We are working with our partners on new punitive measures against the Russian state," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy confirmed that negotiations between Ukraine and Russia would resume on Tuesday.

Watch video 02:47 Women in Kyiv give birth in bomb shelters

UK to host Joint Expeditionary Force meeting

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Tuesday host leaders from a number of European countries belonging to the Joint Expeditionary Force.

Besides the United Kingdom, the force includes Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Sweden.

Leaders of the group will meet in London, where they are expected to discuss measures to be taken against Russia.

Watch video 08:13 Press monitor: Ukraine becoming more dangerous every day for journalists

Oil prices dropping sharply again after spike

Crude oil prices dived sharply in early trading in Asia on Tuesday, with the West Texas Intermediate price dipping back below $100 per barrel.

The other major oil price indicator, Brent Crude, sank to $100.54 but remained in three-figure territory.

Oil prices have risen sharply during the conflict in Ukraine, amid concerns over shortages and supply amid sanctions against Russia. Both prices peaked above $120 per barrel, near 14-year highs.

Possible falling demand in China, as the government shuts down the tech hub of Shenzen in a bid to control COVID cases, was attributed to the reduction in price.

Continued talks between Russia and Ukraine also led to cautious optimism among some investors.

Brazil's government also said late on Monday that, after talks with the US, it was willing to increase its oil production in a bid to compensate for any missing Russian stock.

Slovakia expels three Russian diplomats

The Foreign Ministry in Bratislava said late on Monday that Slovakia had given three Russian embassy staff 72 hours to leave the country.

The ministry said they had broken diplomatic rules, without disclosing their identities or their roles at the Russian Embassy.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Jaoslav Nad told news site Pravda.sk that Slovakia had detained three of its citizens suspected of spying for Russia. He said, "This is just the beginning."

Police confirmed they were investigating suspected espionage but did not comment on domestic media reports on the individuals' identities. Reportedly, they included an officer from the Defense Ministry, an employee at domestic intelligence service SIS, and an employee for pro-Russian media. The SIS said nobody detained was a current employee at the agency.

Russia said it would take retaliatory steps in response to Slovakia's expulsions.

Watch video 25:59 The Day with Brent Goff: Food & Nuclear Worries

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Monday

Another round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine closed with little meaningful progress, save a plan for another round later on Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Ukrainian lawmakers to extend martial law for another 30 days.

Russian authorities were halting grain exports to the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, which includes Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in addition to Russia itself. The Russian government was also temporarily stopping the exports of white sugar and raw sugar to countries outside the bloc.

The move comes amid fears that the war in Ukraine would disrupt the food supply in Europe.

Over 4,000 civilians were transported away from the fighting on Monday, according to Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, including a convoy of vehicles that left the besieged city of Mariupol.

Watch video 00:58 Guterres: Further escalation of the war threatens all of humanity

Jake Sullivan, security adviser to US President Joe Biden, met with Chinese Foreign Policy Advisor Yang Jiechi in Rome for the seven-hour negotiations concerning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

During talks, Sullivan warned China against supporting Russia.

The World Bank said it was making nearly $200 million (€183 million) in additional and reprogrammed financing to bolster Ukraine's social services for vulnerable people.

Marina Ovsyannikova, an editor at Channel One interrupted a live broadcast on Russian state TV waving a placard reading: "No war, stop the war."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made a renewed call for a cease-fire during a visit to Turkey, speaking alongside President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Watch video 01:20 Chancellor Scholz on inaugural visit to Turkey

At least nine people were killed and nine more wounded in an airstrike on a television tower in Ukraine's northern Rivne region, Governor Vitaliy Koval said. Meanwhile, Russia said a Ukrainian strike killed 20 civilians in the rebel-held city of Donetsk, which Ukraine later disputed.

jsi, si/msh (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)