Ukraine cautiously welcomes Biden's arms restrictions U-turn

ConflictsUkraineUkraine cautiously welcomes Biden's arms restrictions U-turn
ConflictsUkraineGerhard Elfers | Rebecca Ritters in Kyiv, Ukraine11/18/2024November 18, 2024Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed unconfirmed reports of outgoing US President Joe Biden having greenlit the use of long-range missiles to strike deeper into Russian territory. DW's Rebecca Ritters gauges the mood in Kyiv.