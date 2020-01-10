Ukraine calls on Western powers to share intelligence on plane crash

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that he is not ruling out the possibility that a missile caused the crash of a Ukrainian passenger jet near Tehran earlier this week.

"The missile theory is not ruled out, but it has not been confirmed yet," Zelenskiy said in a Facebook post on Friday.

He then called on governments to share data to help uncover answers about the crash of a Boeing 737 that killed 176 people from seven countries.

"Given the recent statements by the leaders of the states in the media, we call on all international partners - notably the governments of the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom - to submit data and evidence concerning the disaster to the commission which investigates the causes," Zelenskiy said.

The president said he would speak with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about the affair on Friday afternoon.

Germany calls for 'greatest possible transparency'

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas echoed Zelenskiy's calls for cooperation on Friday.

Speaking with German broadcaster n-tv, the foreign minister said that if investigations were to reveal that a missile caused the crash, "then one is honestly left lost for words."

He called for "the greatest possible transparency" in the investigations, adding that Iran inviting the US to help in investigation is "a very important signal."

"I think all sides have recognized that the time has passed now for military escalation, that it makes sense to talk to each other," he said.

Iranian cooperation

Iran has indeed shown itself willing to cooperate with international investigators.

Farhad Parvaresh, the country's representative at the International Civil Aviation Organization, said Iran was committed to a transparent investigation and prepared to provide visas for accredited investigators.

The US National Transportation Safety Board confirmed Thursday that it will participate in the probe, responding to an invitation from Iran.

The United Nation's aviation law gives the accident-investigating agency the right to participate in any investigation involving jets designed and built in the US.

Tehran has also invited US plane manufacturer Boeing to take part. The country had previously said it would not allow Boeing to participate, which would have flouted international norms on plane crash probes.

Iranian state media said Friday that it had invited both Boeing and Ukraine to take part in investigations.

Other players

Canada, who lost 63 citizens in the crash, has also assigned an investigator to the case. Invitations have been extended to Sweden and Afghanistan as well.

France, who produced the plane's engines, may also send investigators.

Both the US and Canada have said there is evidence that Iran shot down the plane, possibly by mistake.

The Ukrainian passenger jet crashed outside of Tehran just hours after Iran launched ballistic missiles at a US military base in Iraq.

