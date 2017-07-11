Ukraine: Boris Johnson makes second trip to Kyiv — live updates

Macron offers to visit Moscow

This was last updated at 14:47 UTC/GMT

Johnson arrives in Kyiv for second visit since invasion

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has arrived in Ukraine for a second meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Mr. President, Volodymyr, it's good to be in Kyiv again," he wrote on Twitter on arrival, sharing an image of the two of them together.

Zelenskyy described on Telegram how "Many days of this war have proved that Great Britain's support for Ukraine is firm and resolute. Glad to see our country's great friend Boris Johnson in Kyiv again."

The two leaders discussed supplies of weapons and air defenses as well as further economic support, alongside the ramping up of sanctions on Russia, Zelenskiy's chief of staff Andriy Yermark said.

Johnson was the first leader of a G7 country to visit Kyiv on April 9, two weeks after Russian troops were driven back from the suburbs of the capital.

His second trip comes a day after the leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Romania visited Kyiv where they offered their support for Ukraine's bid for EU candidate status.

Putin downplays sanctions' impact at economic summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that the Russian economy had withstood Western sanctions imposed following what Russia calls the "special military operation" in Ukraine.

In an address at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin called on Russian firms to boost domestic investment so the country could realize its "gigantic potential."

Putin accused the European Union of having lost its "political sovereignty" during his fiery address and criticized the bloc's economic policies, saying the EU was "printing money" in response to high inflation.

"Nothing will be as it used to be in global politics," Putin said during his address, which the Kremlin said was delayed because of a cyberattack.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a call to reporters that the cyberattack had begun on Thursday and had targeted the accreditation and admission system.

Ukraine scraps visa-free travel for Russians

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Friday that Russians would be required to obtain visas from July 1.

"Ukraine is introducing a visa regime for citizens of the Russian Federation," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram account.

The move according to Zelenskyy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, was a result of Russia's invasion of the country on February 24, and was done to help bolster defensive efforts.

Russia and Ukraine used to have a reciprocal visa-free travel agreement.

However, since the invasion the neighbors' borders have been officially closed.

Kremlin observing developments in 'most careful way'

The Kremlin has reacted to news to the European Commission recommending Ukraine for candidate EU status.

"There are various transformations that we are observing in the most careful way," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a telephone briefing on Friday.

Peskov said that the matter "requires our heightened attention," and that Moscow was monitoring what he described as the "strengthening of the defense component of the European Union."

One reason Russia gives to justify its so-called "special military operation" in Ukraine is supposed Western encroachment on its doorstep, which Moscow considers a threat to its security.

Ukraine says 2 dead, 20 injured in Russian airstrike in Mykolaiv

A local governor said a Russian airstrike on the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv killed two people and wounded 20 others, including a child.

Governor Vitaliy Kim said the attack also damaged four residential buildings and an infrastructure facility.

"Rescue work is ongoing," he said on Telegram.

EU Commission recommends candidate status for Ukraine

The European Commission recommended granting EU candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova.

Candidate status is not the same as EU membership — it denotes the start of an often lengthy process toward joining the bloc.

"Ukraine has clearly shown commitment to live up to European values and standards," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

The Commission gave its opinion on the matter to the EU's 27 members after an agreement on the opinion in a meeting Friday. The bloc's governments will have to decide how to proceed.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the issue "requires our heightened attention, because we are all aware of the intensification of discussions in Europe on the subject of strengthening the defense component of the EU."

On Thursday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said in Kyiv that they backed Ukraine's application for EU candidate status.

Ukraine and Moldova will likely face a long accession process.

For Ukraine, the focus of the process will be promoting good governance, the rule of law and measures to tackle corruption.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted Ukraine's bid for EU membership shortly after the war started in February.

Ukraine claims hitting Russian boat in Black Sea

Ukraine's navy said they struck a Russian tugboat in the Blach Sea with two Harpoon missiles. The vessel was believed to be carrying Russian troops.

It is the first time Ukraine says it hit a Russian vessel with anti-ship rockets supplied by the West.

Italy, France's operators say Gazprom cutting gas supplies

French network operator GRTgaz said France has not received any natural gas from Russia via pipeline since June 15, while Italy's Eni said it will receive only 50% of the gas requested Friday from the Russian energy giant.

Italy had accused the Russian state-backed Gazprom of peddling "lies" over a series of cuts.

Gazprom said earlier this week that supply reductions to Europe via the undersea Nord Stream 1 pipeline were due to repair work. But officials in the EU accuse Russia of punishing Ukraine's allies over sanctions against Moscow.

Governor: Evacuations from Sievierodonetsk chemical plant 'impossible'

Serhiy Haidai, the governor of the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk, said that there are 568 people sheltering in the Azot chemical plant in the city of Sievierodonetsk, where fighting has been raging.

"It is now impossible and physically dangerous to get out of the [Azot] plant due to constant shelling and fighting," Haidai said on Telegram, calling for a halt in fighting.

"Exit from the plant is possible only with a complete cease-fire."

DW correspondent in Ukraine Roman Goncharenko said most of the trapped civilians are believed to be workers of the chemical plant and their families.

Attempts to evacuate them yesterday failed, Goncharenko added.

Donbas humanitarian situation 'extremely alarming'

The United Nations' humanitarian agency OCHA raised concerns that the humanitarian conditions in eastern Ukraine continue to deteriorate four months into the Russian invasion.

"Nearly four months since the start of the war, the humanitarian situation across Ukraine — particularly in the eastern Donbas — is extremely alarming and continues to deteriorate rapidly," the OCHA said in a statement.

The situation in the key city of Sievierodonetsk, where heavy fighting has been taking place in recent weeks, is "particularly worrying," the OCHA added.

Ukrainian officials have said that thousands of civilians remain in the city, with hundreds sheltering in a local chemical plant.

According to the OCHA, the UN and its partners have delivered aid to more than 8.8 million people across Ukraine since the Russian invasion started.

UK defense intelligence: War speeding up Russia's trajectory toward authoritarianism

In a regular intelligence report, the British Defense Ministry said Russia was increasingly cracking down on opposition to the war.

"In Russia, the war has accelerated the state’s long-term trajectory towards authoritarianism," the report said.

Citing migration applications, the ministry said some 15,000 Russian millionaires were likely trying to leave the country.

It added that the so-called Freedom for Russia Legion, which includes Russians fighting on Ukraine's side, has "almost certainly deployed in combat alongside the Ukrainian military." The report noted that Russia's parliament was working to introduce a 20-year sentence for Russians who fight against the Russia.

US State Department confirms third American captured

The US State Department confirmed the capture of a third American, a former Marine named Grady Kurpasi, CNN reported.

His wife confirmed the report and said the last time Kurpasi was heard from was between April 23 and April 24.

According to a photo caption on the US Marines website, Kurpasi previously served as a captain in Korea.

Macron says he is ready to travel to Moscow under 'preconditions'

French President Emmanuel Macron said Paris was on Ukraine's side but it would move to avoid any escalation. While visiting Kyiv, Macron also discussed the possibility of going to Moscow to negotiate with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

"I think that a trip to Russia today requires preconditions, that means gestures from President Putin. I will not go there just like that," Macron told broadcaster TF1.

In turn, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy questioned if Putin was "ready to hear anything" and if talks with any world leader would change his mind.

Macron last visited Putin in Moscow on February 8, just weeks before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24. The French president has since also talked to the Russian leader on the phone.

Standing side to side with Germany's Olaf Scholz, Macron also defended his earlier comments about how the West should "not humiliate Russia." He said France made this mistake with Germany at the end of WWI and "lost the peace" moving into WWII.

What happened in Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday

The leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Romania voiced support for Ukraine's EU membership bid during a highly anticipated visit to Kyiv.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Berlin strongly favored Ukraine and neighboring Moldova being granted EU candidate status.

Standing side to side with Germany's Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron defended his comments about how the West should "not humiliate Russia." He said France made this mistake with Germany at the end of WWI and "lost the peace" moving into WWII.

By contrast, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow hoped the German, French and Italian leaders visiting Ukraine would "push President Zelenskyy to take a realistic look at the state of affairs."

Serhiy Haidai, the governor of the eastern Ukrainian Luhansk region, said that around 10,000 civilians are still in the key city of Sievierodonetsk, where fighting has been raging amid a dire humanitarian condition.

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder sent a letter to the Bundestag budget committee that challenges the decision to revoke his right to a parliamentary office. Schröder was Germany's chancellor from 1998 to 2005 after which point he was involved with Russian energy firms Gazprom and Rosneft.

Britain's Foreign Office announced sanctions on Patriarch Kirill, the leader of Russia's Orthodox Church, "for his support and endorsement" of President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Two US citizens were reportedly captured by Russian forces in Ukraine. They were identified as Alexander Drueke and Andy Huynh, US military veterans who had been living in the state of Alabama.

ar/jsi (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)