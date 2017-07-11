Ukraine: Biden, Zelenskyy talk de-escalation with no end to tension in sight

US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared a phone call in which they discussed de-escalation efforts in Ukraine on Thursday.

"Had a long phone conversation with POTUS,'' Zelensky tweeted. "Discussed recent diplomatic efforts on de-escalation and agreed on joint actions for the future. Thanked President Joe Biden for the ongoing military assistance. Possibilities for financial support to Ukraine were also discussed.''

Biden has been leading attempts to build a united Western front against Russian military pressure on Ukraine, which has angered Moscow by seeking to integrate with the West.

Biden "reaffirmed the readiness of the United States along with its allies and partners to respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine," a readout from the White House said.

The statement added that Biden's administration "is exploring additional macroeconomic support to help Ukraine's economy amidst pressure resulting from Russia's military build-up."

The presidents' conversation follows a Russian announcement by Russia stating that it was clear that the US was not willing to address its main security concerns in their standoff over Ukraine but kept the door open to further dialogue.

The US and NATO submitted a written response on Wednesday to demands Russia has made for a redrawing of post-Cold War security arrangements in Europe since it massed troops near Ukraine, prompting Western fears of an invasion.

Following the phone call, Washington requested that the United Nations Security Council meet to discuss the threat Russia posed to Ukraine.

'No rushing to conclusions'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow needed time to review the response and would not rush to conclusions, but that US and NATO statements describing Russia's main demands as unacceptable did not leave much room for optimism.

"Based on what our (US and NATO) colleagues said yesterday, it's absolutely clear that on the main categories outlined in those draft documents ... we cannot say that our thoughts have been taken into account or that a willingness has been shown to take our concerns into account," he said. "But we won't rush with our assessments."

Fyodor Lukyanov, editor in chief of the journal Russia in Global Affairs, told DW that from Russia's perspective, NATO's eastward expansion is a cause for concern.

"NATO's a military alliance, which more than doubled in 30 years, which started to fight wars, by the way, which was not the case during the Cold War, and it's approaching Russian borders," he said. "You might say Russia is paranoid, but if you just look at this objective situation, I think any military in the world would feel a little bit concerned."

'We don't know if the Russians are playing games'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was circumspect when asked whether the Biden administration saw a sliver of hope in that the Russians said they would keep communications open even as they said that they lacked optimism.

"We don't know if the Russians are playing games on diplomacy," Psaki said. We hope not."

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland added that while the US and its allies prefer a diplomatic solution to tension on the Ukraine-Russia border, they also agreed that in the case of an incursion, sanctions on Russia would be severe.

"We are unified, unified in our preference for diplomacy. But we are also unified in our resolve that if Moscow rejects our offer of dialogue, the costs must be swift and severe," Nuland said.

Talks have so far been unsuccessful. Envoys from Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany met in Paris on Wednesday to discuss ways to resolve that conflict, reaching no visible progress but agreeing to hold another meeting in two weeks.

