Ukraine: Biden vows Putin will pay for 'premeditated' act of 'tyranny'

US President Joe Biden has given his first State of the Union address since becoming president.

He used the opportunity to say the United States stood with Ukraine and that there was an "unwavering resolve that freedom will always triumph over tyranny," in reference to Russia's invasion.

The 62-minute speech was a mix of domestic and international issues.

What Biden said about Putin and Russia

Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin's attack on Ukraine was "premeditated and unprovoked."

"Putin is now isolated from the world, more than he has ever been," Biden said to loud applause.

"While he may make gains on the battlefield — he will pay a continuing high price over the long run," Biden said, and warned: "He has no idea what's coming."

"Throughout our history we've learned this lesson — when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos,'' Biden said. "They keep moving. And the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising."

Biden also warned Russia's oligarchs, who he said had built their fortunes off a "violent regime," and said "we're coming for your ill-begotten gains."

US shuts airspace to Russian planes

It was announced that US airspace would be closed to all Russian aircraft. "We will join our allies in closing off American airspace to all Russian flights, further isolating Russia," Biden said.

Biden said US forces would "not engage in the conflict with Russian forces in Ukraine," but they would be deployed to help secure NATO allies.

The Biden administration has gone from dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic head-on into a serious security challenge in Europe.

His speech comes as Russia continued its attack on Ukraine.

DW's Washington D.C. correspondent Stefan Simons said a third of Biden's speech addressed Ukraine, and had a threefold response. "Number one—we stand together with our allies, we stand unified. We stand with Ukraine and do what we possibly can. This includes not sending American or NATO troops to fight in Ukraine against Russia. Number two, it was a warning to Putin to not seek a fight with any NATO country, as it would trigger a response from the entire treaty," he said.

He added that the conflict was presented as "good vs evil," and the West would present a unified front against Putin.

What Biden said about COVID and the economy

The United States will "never just accept living with COVID," Biden said, emphasizing that the country would continue fighting the virus.

"Thanks to the progress we have made this past year, COVID-19 need no longer control our lives," he said, but asked people not to let their guard down yet, as there could be more variants.

He also outlined plans to address inflation by reinvesting in American manufacturing capacity, speeding supply chains and reducing the burden of childcare and eldercare on workers.

"Too many families are struggling to keep up with the bills," Biden said. "Inflation is robbing them of the gains they might otherwise feel. I get it. That's why my top priority is getting prices under control."

