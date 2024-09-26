Ukraine: Biden pledges accelerated aid, as term winds down

Ukraine: Biden pledges accelerated aid, as term winds downPublished September 26, 2024last updated September 26, 2024
What you need to know
US President Joe Biden has vowed to fast track funding to Ukraine during the remaining months in his term, in an effort to strengthen Kyiv's position in future negotiations.
Speaking ahead of a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Thursday, Biden said the US would deal with Ukraine's future defense needs, vowing that "Russia will not prevail."
"Russia will not prevail. Ukraine will prevail, and we'll continue to stand by you every step of the way," Biden said.
Here are the main headlines from Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, September 26, 2024:
Biden vows to expedite Ukraine funding during his term
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, though not speaking in explicit terms, has put US military and financial support for Ukraine increasingly into question in recent comments on the campaign trail, prompting anxiety in Kyiv and among other NATO members.
Zelenskyy told Biden that "we deeply appreciate that Ukraine and America have stood side by side." He showed up to the meeting dressed in his trademark military-style outfit.
US imposes sanctions on Russian national, cryptocurrency firms
The US Treasury Department has announced sanctions against an alleged Russian hacker, a Russian cryptocurrency firm and a Russian crypto exchanger.
The sanctions targeted Sergey Sergeevich Ivanov, cryptocurrency firm Cryptex and crypto exchanger PM2BTC.
"The United States and our international partners remain resolute in our commitment to prevent cybercrime facilitators like PM2BTC and Cryptex from operating with impunity," said Bradley Smith, acting under secretary for Treasury's terrorism and financial intelligence unit.
Cryptex is based in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines but operates in Russia.
The Treasury alleges that Sergey Sergeevich Ivanov has "laundered hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of virtual currency for ransomware actors, initial access brokers, darknet marketplace vendors, and other criminal actors for approximately the last 20 years."
Moscow doubles down on nuclear deterrence plans
The Kremlin meanwhile doubled down on Vladimir Putin's amendment to the nuclear deterrence doctrine on Thursday, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov describing it as a "warning signal" to the West.
"A signal that warns these countries of the consequences if they participate in an attack on our country by various means, not necessarily nuclear," Peskov told reporters.
Without mentioning Ukraine by name, Peskov said Russia's "nuclear deterrence is being adjusted on account of elements of tension that are developing along the perimeter of our borders".
He also said there was "no question" of Moscow boosting its nuclear arsenal.
EU strongly rejects Putin's 'reckless and irresponsible' nuclear threats
European Union foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano also rejected Putin's nuclear deterrence plan as "reckless and irresponsible."
"Not for the first time, Putin is playing [a] gamble with his nuclear arsenal," Stano told reporters. "We of course strongly reject these threats."
Kyiv also strongly rejected Putin's proposal.
"Russia has nothing left but nuclear blackmail; it has no other instruments to intimidate the world," Andriy Yermak, head of the president's office, wrote on Telegram on Wednesday evening. He stressed that such attempts to spread fear will not work.
Blinken says Russia nuclear deterrence doctrine 'totally irresponsible'
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has condemned Russia's plans to amend its nuclear deterrence doctrine, in a manner which would consider an attack against Russia supported by a nuclear state as a "joint attack," even if the attacker is a non-nuclear state.
In an interview with MSNBC on Thursday while he attended the United Nations General Assembly, Blinken said Russian President Vladimir Putin's amendment was "totally irresponsible."
"It's totally irresponsible, and I think many in the world have spoken clearly about that when he's been rattling the nuclear saber, including China in the past," Blinken said.
Biden announces Germany meeting on Ukraine aid efforts
US President Joe Biden invited representatives of some 50 countries to a meeting in Germany to coordinate the international efforts in support of Ukraine's war against Russia. in support of Ukraine’s war against Russia.
While the exact location of the meeting hasn't been officially confirmed, it's likely to take place at the US's Ramstein Air Base as past meetings of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group have.
The US president will visit Germany in October and is likely to meet Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, before visiting the US army base for the meeting.
Biden's likely attendance is more unusual. Typically, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin chairs the meetings.
Russia carries out drone attack on Kyiv
Russia carried out a drone attack over capital Kyiv, with around ten drones shot down, according to Ukrainian officials.
The attack, which lasted five and a half hours, caused damage a kindergarten, a gas pipe and around 20 cars, the Kyiv Military Administration said.
At least two people were injured, the Ukrainian Emergency Service reported.
In the southern region of Mykolaiv and the western region of Ivano-Frankivsk, energy facilities were hit, causing partial power outages.
In the Odesa region, a missile killed a 62-year-old woman, while in Zaporizhzhia, at least 10 people, including a 14-year-old, were injured during the overnight attack, according to regional officials.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported that 66 out of 78 Russian drones were intercepted during the same night, along with four guided missiles.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius warns about Russia's scale of rearmament
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius warned about the dangers of a Russian military escalation in a speech before the Lithuanian Parliament.
"We are witnessing how Russia is rapidly ramping up its weapons production and dramatically building up its armed forces. All of this leaves no doubt: For Putin's Russia, Ukraine is only the beginning," Pistorius said.
"The German armed forces are ready to become a central pillar of conventional deterrence and defense in Europe," he said.
The German government has said it willset up a permanent German military base in Lithuania by 2027.
This combat unit will consist of up to 5,000 soldiers, stationed in Rūdninkai and Rukla.
