Ukraine: Biden pledges accelerated aid, as term winds down

US President Joe Biden has vowed to fast track funding to Ukraine during the remaining months in his term, in an effort to strengthen Kyiv's position in future negotiations.

Speaking ahead of a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Thursday, Biden said the US would deal with Ukraine's future defense needs, vowing that "Russia will not prevail."

"Russia will not prevail. Ukraine will prevail, and we'll continue to stand by you every step of the way," Biden said.

