Ukraine: Biden chides Putin's 'premeditated' act of 'tyranny'

US President Joe Biden has given his first State of the Union address since becoming president.

He used the opportunity to say the United States stood with Ukraine and that there was an "unwavering resolve that freedom will always triumph over tyranny," in reference to Russia's invasion.

Watch video 00:54 Biden: 'Putin's aggression against Ukraine will end up costing Russia dearly'

Putin 'isolated from the world'

Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin's attack on Ukraine was "premeditated and unprovoked."

"Putin is now isolated from the world, more than he has ever been," Biden said to loud applause.

"While he may make gains on the battlefield — he will pay a continuing high price over the long run," Biden said, and warned: "He has no idea what's coming."

Biden also warned Russia's oligarchs, who he said had built their fortunes off a "violent regime," and said "we're coming for your ill-begotten gains."

Watch video 01:10 US President Biden unveils severe sanctions package against Russia

US shuts airspace to Russian planes

It was announced that US airspace would be closed to all Russian aircraft. "We will join our allies in closing off American airspace to all Russian flights, further isolating Russia," Biden said.

Biden said US forces would "not engage in the conflict with Russian forces in Ukraine," but they would be deployed to help secure NATO allies.

The Biden administration has gone from dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic head-on into a serious security challenge in Europe.

His speech comes as Russia continued its attack on Ukraine.

kb/jsi (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)