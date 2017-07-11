Ukraine: Biden chides Putin's 'premeditated' act of 'tyranny' — live updates

US President Joe Biden makes his first State of the Union address

Biden said US air space would be closed to Russian aircraft

Russian president's attack on Ukraine was described as 'premeditated and unprovoked'

This article was last updated at 03:50 UTC/GMT.

Biden: 'Freedom will always triumph over tyranny'

US President Joe Biden has given his first State of the Union address since becoming president.

He used the opportunity to say the United States stood with Ukraine and that there was an "unwavering resolve that freedom will always triumph over tyranny," in reference to Russia's invasion.

Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin's attack on Ukraine was "premeditated and unprovoked."

"Putin is now isolated from the world, more than he has ever been," Biden said to loud applause.

"While he may make gains on the battlefield — he will pay a continuing high price over the long run," Biden said, and warned: "He has no idea what's coming."

Biden also warned Russia's oligarchs, who he said had built their fortunes off a "violent regime," and said "we're coming for your ill-begotten gains."

It was announced that US airspace would be closed to all Russian aircraft. "We will join our allies in closing off American airspace to all Russian flights, further isolating Russia," Biden said.

Biden said US forces would "not engage in the conflict with Russian forces in Ukraine," but they would be deployed to help secure NATO allies.

The Biden administration has gone from dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic head-on into a serious security challenge in Europe.

His speech comes as Russia continued its attack on Ukraine.

Watch video 01:56 Russian Americans decry war in Ukraine

Russians cannot leave with more than $10,000

President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to prevent Russians from leaving the country with more than $10,000 (€9,000) in foreign currency, according to state media.

The move is an attempt to "ensure Russia’s financial stability" according to a statement from the Kremlin's press office.

Since last week's Kremlin-instructed invasion of Ukraine got underway, Western sanctions have threatened to send the Russian economy into a tailspin.

Dozens of Japanese sign up to fight for Ukraine

The Mainichi Shimbun daily newspaper reported Wednesday that 70 Japanese men, including 50 former members of Japan's Self-Defense Forces and two veterans of the French Foreign Legion, had applied to be volunteers in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Sunday for the creation of an "international legion," prompting dozens from the United States and Canada to volunteer.

Moscow threatens to block Wikipedia over invasion article

Russian authorities have threatened to block Wikipedia's Russian language offering over an article detailing the invasion of Ukraine.

Russian Wikipedia said state communications regulator Roskomnadzor sent a notification from the state prosecutors office. The notice complained about "reports about numerous casualties among service personnel of the Russian Federation and also the civilian population of Ukraine, including children."

Baerbock: 'Russia has brutally attacked peaceful order'

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock highlighted the example of Mia, the baby girl born "in a metro station just a few days ago," as she spoke of the plight of millions of Ukrainians seeking shelter, "because of Russia launching a war of aggression."

Baerbock made the comments as she addressed the UN General Assembly in New York. For more on this, click here.

Watch video 08:08 Baerbock urges UN members to support Ukraine

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Tuesday

A Russian airstrike hit the main television tower in the heart of Kyiv, killing five people and injuring five more. Ukraine's Interior Ministry said equipment had been damaged and "channels won't work for a while" after a blast sounded in the Babi Yar district.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the European Union to prove that it supports Ukraine during the invasion by Russia. His comments came in a video link address to the European Parliament one day after he submitted an official request to join the bloc.

Watch video 05:39 Glimmer of hope for Ukrainians? DW's Nick Connolly reports

More than 70 Ukrainian troops were killed when Russian troops shelled a military base in the town of Okhtyrka, regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said in a social media post. The town is located between Kyiv and Kharkiv, in the northeastern Sumy region.

Britain's Defense Ministry said in an intelligence update that Russia's advance on Kyiv had made "little progress," citing "logistical difficulties" as the reason for the lack of headway. On Monday satellite pictures showed a massive Russian military convoy spanning a distance of about 40 miles (65 kilometers) inching towards Kyiv.

Watch video 05:56 War in Ukraine: DW's Fanny Facsar reports from Chernivtsi

Advancing Russian forces shelled the central square of Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, hitting the local administration building. The regional governor said that Russia had launched GRAD and cruise missiles.

The UK government said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin could face prosecution for war crimes.

Watch video 02:12 Ukrainian men abroad return home to fight

