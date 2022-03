Ukraine: Biden chides Putin's 'premeditated' act of 'tyranny' — live updates

US President Biden makes his first State of the Union address

Biden said US air space would be closed to Russian aircraft

Russian president's attack on Ukraine was described as 'premeditated and unprovoked'

Biden: 'Freedom will always triumph over tyranny'

US President Joe Biden has given his first State of the Union address since becoming president.

He used the opportunity to say the US stood with Ukraine and that there was an "unwavering resolve that freedom will always triumph over tyranny," in reference to Russia's invasion.

The US president said Russian President Vladimir Putin's attack was "premeditated and unprovoked."

"Putin is now isolated from the world, more than he has ever been," Biden said to loud applause.

Biden issued a warning to Russia's oligarchs, those he said had built their fortunes off a "violent regime" and said "we're coming for your ill begotten gains."

It was announced that American airspace would be closed to all Russian aircraft. "We will join our allies in closing off American airspace to all Russian flights, further isolating Russia," Biden said.

The US president stressed that US forces would "not engage in the conflict with Russian forces in Ukraine," but they would be deployed to help secure NATO allies.

The Biden administration has gone from dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic head-on into a serious security challenge in Europe.

His speech comes as Russia continued its attack on Ukraine.

Baerbock: 'Russia has brutally attacked peaceful order'

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock highlighted the example of Mia, the baby girl born "in a metro station just a few days ago," as she highlighted the plight of millions of Ukrainians seeking shelter, "because of Russia launching a war of aggression."

Baerbock made the comments as she addressed the UN General Assembly in New York. For more on this, click here.

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Tuesday

A Russian airstrike hit the main television tower in the heart of Kyiv, killing five and injuring five more. Ukraine's Interior Ministry said equipment had been damaged and "channels won't work for a while" after a blast sounded in the Babi Yar district.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the European Union to prove that it supports Ukraine against an invasion by Russia. His comments came in a video link address to the European Parliament one day after he submitted an official request to join the bloc.

More than 70 Ukrainian troops were killed when Russian troops shelled a military base in the town of Okhtyrka, regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said in a social media post. The town is located between Kyiv and Kharkiv, in the northeastern Sumy region.

Britain's Ministry of Defense said in an intelligence update that the Russian advance on Kyiv had made "little progress" and cited "logistical difficulties" as the reason for the lack of progress made. On Monday Satellite pictures showed a massive Russian military convoy spanning a distance of about 40 miles (65 kilometers) inching towards Kyiv.

Advancing Russian forces shelled the central square of Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, hitting the local administration building. The regional governor said that Russia had launched GRAD and cruise missiles.

The UK government said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin could face prosecution for war crimes.

