Ukraine: Belarus says military drills with Russia will continue

The defense ministry of Belarus announced that military exercises with Russian forces would be extended past their planned end date this Sunday.

Belarusian officials said the drills would continue due to "an increase in military activity" near the borders of Russia and Belarus and the ongoing escalation in rebel-controlled Donbass in Ukraine.

"The presidents of Belarus and Russia decided to continue inspections of the readiness of Union State forces," defense minister Victor Khrenin said in a statement, referring to the union of Russia and Belarus.

NATO believes the 30,000 Russian troops in Belarus could be part of an incursion strategy.

