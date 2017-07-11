 Ukraine: Belarus says military drills with Russia will continue | News | DW | 20.02.2022

News

Ukraine: Belarus says military drills with Russia will continue

Russian and Belarusian troops will continue their joint exercises near Ukraine, which were due to end on Sunday, due to the "escalating situation" in Donbass.

Tanks on the move during joint military exercises involving Russia and Belarus

Moscow has repeatedly stated that it has no intention of attacking Ukraine and that their forces would be returning to base

The defense ministry of Belarus announced that military exercises with Russian forces would be extended past their planned end date this Sunday. 

Belarusian officials said the drills would continue due to "an increase in military activity" near the borders of Russia and Belarus and the ongoing escalation in rebel-controlled Donbass in Ukraine. 

"The presidents of Belarus and Russia decided to continue inspections of the readiness of Union State forces," defense minister Victor Khrenin said in a statement, referring to the union of Russia and Belarus.

NATO believes the 30,000 Russian troops in Belarus could be part of an incursion strategy.

kb/dj (AFP, Reuters)

 

