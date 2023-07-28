  1. Skip to content
Ukraine

Ukraine: Attacks Behind the Front

30 minutes ago

New soldiers near the frontlines are not safe from Russian attacks, so Ukraine is training them. Members of a Deutsche Welle camera team have also been injured there.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UVc8
Videostill | Fokus Europa | Ukraine
Image: DW

 

Also on Focus on Europe:

 

Videostill | Fokus Europa | Lettland
Image: DW

Latvia: The singing revolution

Latvia's culture helped it survive when it was a Soviet state. Now a big song and dance festival is uniting the country during difficult times.

 

 

 

Videostill | Fokus Europa | Färöer
Image: SWR

Denmark: An enduring whaling tradition

Every year, spear hunters kill hundreds of pilot whales on the Faroe Islands. Why do the island residents cling to this tradition?

 

 

 

 

Frühling im Spreewald
Image: Patrick Pleul/picture-alliance/dpa

Germany: What will save the Spreewald?

The Spreewald’s canals and traditions are a paradise that attracts tourists. But that could change. If Germany stops mining lignite, groundwater will no longer be pumped into the area. This will also have consequences for the German capital, Berlin.

 

 

 

Videostill | Fokus Europa | Großbritannien
Image: ZDF

Great Britain: The Royal Albert Hall at night

Once a month, organ sounds ring out at midnight from the Royal Albert Hall in London. The one responsible for this is #playlikeagirl.

 

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 02.08.2023 – 23:30 UTC
THU 03.08.2023 – 05:30 UTC
THU 03.08.2023 – 07:30 UTC
THU 03.08.2023 – 11:30 UTC
THU 03.08.2023 – 14:30 UTC
THU 03.08.2023 – 21:30 UTC
FRI 04.08.2023 – 02:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

THU 03.08.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

 

This video frame grab image shows General Omar 'Abdourahamane' Tchiani speaking on national television
Live

Niger coup: General Tchiani declared new leader

Politics1 hour ago
Page 1 of 2
