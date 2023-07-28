Ukraine: Attacks Behind the Front

New soldiers near the frontlines are not safe from Russian attacks, so Ukraine is training them. Members of a Deutsche Welle camera team have also been injured there.

Also on Focus on Europe:

Image: DW

Latvia: The singing revolution

Latvia's culture helped it survive when it was a Soviet state. Now a big song and dance festival is uniting the country during difficult times.

Image: SWR

Denmark: An enduring whaling tradition

Every year, spear hunters kill hundreds of pilot whales on the Faroe Islands. Why do the island residents cling to this tradition?

Image: Patrick Pleul/picture-alliance/dpa

Germany: What will save the Spreewald?

The Spreewald’s canals and traditions are a paradise that attracts tourists. But that could change. If Germany stops mining lignite, groundwater will no longer be pumped into the area. This will also have consequences for the German capital, Berlin.

Image: ZDF

Great Britain: The Royal Albert Hall at night

Once a month, organ sounds ring out at midnight from the Royal Albert Hall in London. The one responsible for this is #playlikeagirl.

