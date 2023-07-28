Ukraine: Attacks Behind the Front
Latvia: The singing revolution
Latvia's culture helped it survive when it was a Soviet state. Now a big song and dance festival is uniting the country during difficult times.
Denmark: An enduring whaling tradition
Every year, spear hunters kill hundreds of pilot whales on the Faroe Islands. Why do the island residents cling to this tradition?
Germany: What will save the Spreewald?
The Spreewald’s canals and traditions are a paradise that attracts tourists. But that could change. If Germany stops mining lignite, groundwater will no longer be pumped into the area. This will also have consequences for the German capital, Berlin.
Great Britain: The Royal Albert Hall at night
Once a month, organ sounds ring out at midnight from the Royal Albert Hall in London. The one responsible for this is #playlikeagirl.
