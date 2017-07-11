Ukraine: Armed man seizes bus, takes people hostage

A man with explosives and weapons seized a bus and took around 20 people hostage in northwestern Ukraine on Tuesday, police announced.

Authorities blocked off the city center of Lutsk, some 400 kilometers (250 miles) west of Kyiv.

"A man seized a bus with around 20 hostages in the centre of Lutsk. He has explosives and weapons," the regional police department wrote on Facebook.

Man with an agenda

Officers are trying to make contact with the assailant. Authorities have already identified the individual and said that he had previously vented his anger with "Ukraine's system" via social media.

Ukrainian media reported that gunshots had been heard at the scene, which was also confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who said that the man took control of the bus at 9:25 a.m. local time (0625 GMT).

"Gunshots have been heard, the bus is damaged," Zelenskiy said in a statement posted on Facebook, adding that action was being taken to resolve the situation without casualties.

