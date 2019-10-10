 Ukraine and separatist troops begin withdrawal from Luhansk town | News | DW | 29.10.2019

News

Ukraine and separatist troops begin withdrawal from Luhansk town

Kyiv government forces and pro-Russian troops have started withdrawing from the eastern Ukrainian town of Zolote. The move is a key precondition for German- and French-mediated talks between Ukraine and Russia.

OSCE flag near the town of Zolote

The Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists on Tuesday said that they had begun withdrawing troops from a key area in Ukraine's war-scarred eastern Luhansk region in Donbass.

Large parts of Ukraine's eastern Donbass region have been under the control of pro-Russian separatists since April 2014.

"The process of troop withdrawal began by both sides... in the area of Zolote-4," Ukraine's army said on Facebook.

Vladislav Deinego, representative of the separatist self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, also said the troop pullback in the area had begun.

Monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe confirmed the move in a statement

"Today, the sides have just renewed the disengagement of forces and hardware in Zolote. They launched the white and green signal flares confirming their readiness to proceed."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko told a news conference in the port city of Mariupol that Kyiv was also ready for disengagement in the Luhansk city of Petrovske.

Watch video 05:29

Ukraine: The trauma of combat

The troop withdrawal is a major precondition for the first face-to-face talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, which will be mediated by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron in the so-called Normandy format. 

The talks, which the leaders hope will achieve a lasting peace in the region, could take place in November, Prystaiko said. 

Former comedian Zelenskiy, inaugurated this year, has set ending the five-year separatist conflict in the east of his country as his top priority.

About 13,000 people have been killed in the fighting, according to United Nations estimates. 

Read more: Ukraine summit in Paris delayed amid continued bickering

  • Volodymyr Zelensky (AFP/Getty Images/S. Supinsky)

    From the Gipper to bunga bunga: The world's most unlikely leaders

    The TV clown

    In the popular TV show "Servant of the People" Volodymyr Zelenskiy played a history teacher who becomes president of Ukraine (he's pictured here in character). Now Zelenskiy is actually running for president and just reached the runoff election. The comedian is well-known across the country. In a campaign ad, he calls himself a clown. Could this help him win the second round of voting on April 21?

  • Cattle Queen of Montana - Ronald Reagan (picture-alliance/Keystone)

    From the Gipper to bunga bunga: The world's most unlikely leaders

    The movie cowboy

    Do you recognize him? This is Ronald Reagan, president of the United States from 1981 to 1989. In his previous career, "the Gipper" (Seen here in "Cattle Queen of Montana") was a Hollywood actor. But president wasn't his first job in politics. From 1967 to 1975 he was governor of California. Among his famous campaign supporters were entertainment heavyweights such as John Wayne and Walt Disney.

  • Michel J. Martelly (picture-alliance/dpa/A. M. Casares)

    From the Gipper to bunga bunga: The world's most unlikely leaders

    The dance musician

    Michel Martelly became famous during the 1980s in Haiti performing as the musician "Sweet Micky." He was known for his flashy fashion choices ― and even dropping his pants on stage. Martelly later served as Haitian president from 2011 to 2016, where he oversaw the country's rebuilding after the devastating 2010 earthquake. Hurricane Matthew then caused widespread destruction across Haiti in 2016.

  • Jan Paderewsk

    From the Gipper to bunga bunga: The world's most unlikely leaders

    The virtuoso pianist

    Come along for a short trip back in time: World War I had just ended when gifted pianist and composer Ignacy Jan Paderewski was called on to become prime minister and foreign minister of re-established Poland. It was in this role that he signed the Treaty of Versailles for his country. After less than a year in office, Paderewski stepped down, but occasionally returned to politics.

  • Pakistan cricketer Imran Khan (picture-alliance/AP Photo/S. Holland)

    From the Gipper to bunga bunga: The world's most unlikely leaders

    The cricket legend

    The current Pakistani prime minister was previously a highly successful cricket player: As team captain, Imran Khan (center, with flag) lead Pakistan to victory at the 1992 Cricket World Cup. He founded his own party in 1996 and was a member of parliament for some time. In the 2018 election, Khan's Movement for Justice party won the most seats in the National Assembly and he became prime minister.

  • George Weah playing for PSG (picture-alliance/DPPI Media)

    From the Gipper to bunga bunga: The world's most unlikely leaders

    The world class footballer

    George Weah was a successful artist as well, on the football pitch that is. The Liberian played for some of the biggest clubs in Europe and in 1995 was named FIFA World Player of the Year, the only African to win the award to date. He entered politics after retiring from football, first launching an unsuccessful bid for president in 2005. He ultimately succeeded in 2017.

  • Silvio Berlusconi (Reuters)

    From the Gipper to bunga bunga: The world's most unlikely leaders

    The scandal-plagued media tycoon

    Silvio Berlusconi didn't start out as a politician, either. He paid for his studies by working as a pianist and singer on cruise ships, then achieved fame as a developer and media tycoon ― and later infamy from the scandal over his "bunga bunga" parties. He rose to become Italy's prime minister in 1994, marking the first of his four (nonconsecutive) terms as head of government.

  • USA Donald Trump in Wilmington, Ohio (Reuters/C. Allegri)

    From the Gipper to bunga bunga: The world's most unlikely leaders

    The reality TV star

    Donald Trump achieved celebrity status in the United States during the 1970s and 80s as the face of his family's eponymous real estate business. In 2003, he began hosting the popular reality TV show "The Apprentice." In 2015, after long hinting at a bid for the presidency, he launched the campaign that ultimately, if unexpectedly, took him to the White House.

  • Robert Kyagulanyi/Bobi Wine (AFP/Getty Images/I. Kasamani)

    From the Gipper to bunga bunga: The world's most unlikely leaders

    Giving hope to the youth

    Rapper Bobi Wine is not president yet, but he is likely to run in 2021. He's held a seat in Uganda's parliament under his real name, Robert Kyagulanyi, since 2017 and has been mobilizing the predominately young population against long-time President Yoweri Museveni. Wine's political rise hasn't always been rosy: His driver was shot dead last year and he himself was arrested and allegedly tortured.

    Author: Uta Steinwehr


kw/msh (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Audios and videos on the topic

Ukraine: The trauma of combat  

